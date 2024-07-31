NFI Group posts first quarterly profit in three years as revenue rises

NFI Group Inc. says it earned US$3 million in its second quarter, up from a net loss of US$48 million a year earlier. The NFI Group Inc. logo is shown in a handout. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO

By The Canadian Press

Posted July 31, 2024 5:49 pm.

Last Updated July 31, 2024 5:56 pm.

WINNIPEG — NFI Group Inc. says it earned US$3 million in its second quarter, up from a net loss of US$48 million a year earlier.

The Winnipeg-based company says its revenue for the quarter totalled US$851 million, up from US$660 million last year.

Earnings per share were two cents US, compared with a loss of 62 cents US last year.

NFI says the second quarter of 2024 was their first positive earnings quarter in three years.

President and CEO Paul Soubry says the company’s supply chain health has improved, though in some areas some of its suppliers are experiencing delivery delays.

Soubry says the company anticipates this will continue throughout the year as suppliers ramp up production to meet demand from NFI.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 31, 2024.

Companies in this story: (TSX:NFI)

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Canadian women's soccer team beats Colombia 1-0, advances to Olympic quarterfinals
Canadian women's soccer team beats Colombia 1-0, advances to Olympic quarterfinals

Against all odds, the Canadian women's soccer team is heading to the Olympic quarterfinals. After being docked six points by FIFA because of a drone spying scandal, which also led to the one-year ban...

1h ago

Man calls 911 to report that sound of police sirens were 'disturbing the peace'
Man calls 911 to report that sound of police sirens were 'disturbing the peace'

Durham Regional Police are reminding the public that 911 is for emergencies only after a citizen recently called to complain that the sound of police sirens on the weekend were annoying him. "I'm a...

52m ago

Man stabbed at Yonge and Dundas, suspect arrested
Man stabbed at Yonge and Dundas, suspect arrested

A man suffered serious injuries after a stabbing in downtown Toronto on Wednesday. Toronto police were called to the area of Yonge and Dundas streets shortly before 4:45 p.m. for reports that a male...

36m ago

Police find human remains while searching for missing woman in Kawartha Lakes area
Police find human remains while searching for missing woman in Kawartha Lakes area

York Regional Police confirm they've discovered human remains while searching for a woman they believe was kidnapped in Markham. Members of the Homicide Unit and Search and Rescue team were searching...

1h ago

Top Stories

Canadian women's soccer team beats Colombia 1-0, advances to Olympic quarterfinals
Canadian women's soccer team beats Colombia 1-0, advances to Olympic quarterfinals

Against all odds, the Canadian women's soccer team is heading to the Olympic quarterfinals. After being docked six points by FIFA because of a drone spying scandal, which also led to the one-year ban...

1h ago

Man calls 911 to report that sound of police sirens were 'disturbing the peace'
Man calls 911 to report that sound of police sirens were 'disturbing the peace'

Durham Regional Police are reminding the public that 911 is for emergencies only after a citizen recently called to complain that the sound of police sirens on the weekend were annoying him. "I'm a...

52m ago

Man stabbed at Yonge and Dundas, suspect arrested
Man stabbed at Yonge and Dundas, suspect arrested

A man suffered serious injuries after a stabbing in downtown Toronto on Wednesday. Toronto police were called to the area of Yonge and Dundas streets shortly before 4:45 p.m. for reports that a male...

36m ago

Police find human remains while searching for missing woman in Kawartha Lakes area
Police find human remains while searching for missing woman in Kawartha Lakes area

York Regional Police confirm they've discovered human remains while searching for a woman they believe was kidnapped in Markham. Members of the Homicide Unit and Search and Rescue team were searching...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

4:26
Canada soccer loses penalty appeal ahead of pivotal match against Colombia
Canada soccer loses penalty appeal ahead of pivotal match against Colombia

It's do or die for Canada's Olympic Women's Soccer team Wednesday afternoon as they gear up to face off against Colombia, and the game comes after team Canada lost its appeal of a six point penalty. Arash Madani reports from Nice, France.

5h ago

1:40
Suspect charged in alleged kidnapping of woman who remains missing
Suspect charged in alleged kidnapping of woman who remains missing

A man has been charged in connection to the alleged kidnapping of a woman who was last seen at a wellness centre one week ago. Melissa Nakhavoly with what led to the charges and the ongoing investigation into the whereabouts of Ying Zhang.

2:51
Storm risk with heavy downpours Tuesday in the GTA
Storm risk with heavy downpours Tuesday in the GTA

Heavy downpours are expected Tuesday alongside a thunderstorm risk. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.
2:37
Semi-truck smashes into parked cars on residential neighbourhood
Semi-truck smashes into parked cars on residential neighbourhood

Three cars parked on a Toronto residential street were smashed after a semi truck rolled right into them. Afua Baah speaks exclusively with the owner of one of the vehicles involved in this freak accident.
2:34
2 children killed, 9 more injured in north-west England knife attack
2 children killed, 9 more injured in north-west England knife attack

British police have arrested a teenage boy after 11 children and 2 adults were stabbed at a dance class in Southport. Karling Donoghue details the deadly attack and how officials are responding.
More Videos