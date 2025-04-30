Power restored to most customers after storm causes widespread outages in Toronto

Toronto Hydro says power has been restored to a majority of customers following Tuesday's strong storm. Photo: Unsplash.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted April 30, 2025 7:59 am.

Last Updated April 30, 2025 8:06 am.

Toronto Hydro says crews have restored power to most of its customers following a brief but impactful spring storm on Tuesday.

Toronto was under weather alerts for a portion of the afternoon as strong winds and thunderstorms developed into the evening hours.

“Significant progress has been made overnight, with power restored to the majority of our customers,” Toronto Hydro said on Wednesday morning. “Crews will continue with cleanup and restoration efforts throughout the morning until all impacted customers are back online.”

Toronto Hydro said it had responded to several outages across the city due to the winds. By 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, crews had been working to restore power to customers, but by 11 p.m., many were still in the dark.

“As our crews continue to respond to reports of wires down, we’re reminding everyone to stay back at least 10 metres (about the length of a school bus) if you come across downed powerlines, and to report it to us at 416-542-8000. We appreciate your patience,” Toronto Hydro added.

Toronto Hydro’s outage map showed some customers without power in various city spots on Wednesday morning, but a spokesperson said restoration times are preliminary and often change to “better reflect the situation once crews arrive onsite to assess damage and identify the issue.”

Tuesday’s storm led to a brief evacuation in downtown Toronto outside Scotiabank Arena, where many gathered at Maple Leafs Square for the hockey team’s playoff game. Fans eventually returned to the square once the storm had passed.

Elsewhere in the city, police responded to various calls, including an incident in midtown Toronto where a woman was critically injured after she was struck by a falling tree branch.

Top Stories

Man shot and killed outside Mandarin restaurant in Burlington: police

The Halton Regional Police Service is investigating a homicide after a man was shot and killed in the parking lot of a Mandarin restaurant in Burlington. Authorities were called to the buffet-style...

3h ago

Ontario considering change to length of teachers' college, documents suggest

The Ontario government is considering shortening the length of teachers' college in order to address a worsening shortage of educators, documents obtained by The Canadian Press suggest. A freedom-of-information...

1h ago

Woman critically injured by falling tree branch in midtown Toronto

A woman is in critical condition after being struck by a falling tree branch near Avenue Road and St. Clair Avenue West, Toronto police say. Officers were called to the intersection just before 3:30...

30m ago

Ottawa Senators force Game 6 with 4-0 victory against the Maple Leafs

The Senators won't go away in the Battle of Ontario. Linus Ullmark made 27 saves for the first playoff shutout of his career as Ottawa edged the Toronto Maple Leafs 4-0 on Tuesday to cut the deficit...

10h ago

