Spin Master sees ‘positive’ back half of year for toy market after posting Q2 loss

Spin Master signage is pictured on King St. in Toronto, Friday, Sept. 8, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Lahodynskyj

By The Canadian Press

Posted July 31, 2024 10:51 am.

Last Updated July 31, 2024 10:56 am.

TORONTO — Spin Master Corp.’s chief executive expects the back half of the year to be “positive” for the toy category, even as consumers continue to rein in their spending.

Max Rangel says his hypothesis is based on promising developments he foresees across several of the brands Spin Master is behind or licenses.

For example, he expects Ms. Rachel products to perform well this fall and sees potential strength coming from new theatrical-based toy lines under the Superman and Gabby’s Dollhouse brands.

Rangel’s remarks come a day after Spin Master revealed its second quarter brought a loss of US$24.5 million, compared with a US$28 million profit a year earlier.

Revenues for the period ended June totalled US$412 million, down from US$420.7 million during the same quarter last year.

Even though the Toronto-based toymaker saw its results tumble, Rangel says he is encouraged by consumer sentiment, which appears to be improving.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 31, 2024.

Companies in this story: (TSX:TOY)

The Canadian Press

Top Stories

FIFA dismisses Canada soccer's appeal to reduce 6-point penalty in wake of drone-spying scandal
FIFA dismisses Canada soccer's appeal to reduce 6-point penalty in wake of drone-spying scandal

FIFA has dismissed an appeal from the Canadian women's soccer team to have a six-point penalty deducted in the wake of a drone-spying scandal that has clouded the group at the Paris Olympics. FIFA docked...

12m ago

Over 30 per cent decrease in hate crime calls in July, but up 55 per cent on the year: Toronto police
Over 30 per cent decrease in hate crime calls in July, but up 55 per cent on the year: Toronto police

Toronto police say hate crime calls have decreased by over 30 per cent in the month of July. However, over the last year, occurrences are up 55 per cent when compared with the year before, according...

19m ago

Father and son arrested for alleged terrorist activities in GTA
Father and son arrested for alleged terrorist activities in GTA

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) will provide additional details on an investigation surrounding a father and son who were recently arrested for alleged terrorist activities. The RCMP Central...

3h ago

Humidex values near 40 expected as Toronto, GTA under heat warning
Humidex values near 40 expected as Toronto, GTA under heat warning

It's expected to be a sizzling end to July and the start of August in Toronto and the GTA, as the humidex is expected to soar to near 40 over the next couple of days. Environment Canada issued a heat...

32m ago

