Police seek to identify suspect in subway station death threats

Toronto Police are trying to identify a man who allegedly approached two strangers at a TTC subway station and threatened to kill them.

Investigators say the suspect approached two men on July 7, 2024, at around 12:30 p.m. at Broadview Station and uttered death threats at them.

The two men did not know the suspect, who boarded a westbound train after allegedly making the threats.

He’s described as five feet nine inches tall with a skinny build and in his late 20s.

Police say he was wearing a light pink polo shirt and baseball cap.