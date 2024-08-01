B.C. issues flood warning, watches after landslide blocks river, forces evacuations

A landslide along the Chilcotin River near Williams Lake, B.C. is shown in this recent handout photo. Flooding is a major concern after a landslide blocked the Chilcotin River in British Columbia's Interior. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Central Cariboo Search and Rescue *MANDATORY CREDIT *

By The Canadian Press

Posted August 1, 2024 4:00 am.

Last Updated August 1, 2024 4:12 am.

WILLIAMS LAKE, B.C. — British Columbia’s Ministry of Land and Water says personnel are conducting assessments near a landslide that blocked the Chilcotin River in the province’s Interior, including to understand risks that might exist downstream.

A government statement says the landslide Wednesday blocked the river that feeds into the Fraser River, and a sudden release of water “may cause rapid rises in river levels downstream along the Fraser River” south to Hope, B.C.

The River Forecast Centre has issued a flood warning for the Chilcotin River upstream of the landslide and a flood watch downstream.

A flood watch is also in place for the Fraser River from the Chilcotin River confluence to Hope as well as a high streamflow advisory for the Fraser River west of Hope.

Evacuation orders issued Wednesday remain in place, covering 107 kilometres along both sides of the Chilcotin River, after the Cariboo Regional District said there was an immediate danger to life and safety due to flooding.

The regional district says 60 properties are covered in the orders including 12 homes with an estimated 13 residents.

The Ministry of Emergency Management says in the statement that it is working with communities to co-ordinate operations and that air support from the BC Wildfire Service is being used to assist with assessments and search and rescue.

“The province is prepared to take additional actions to keep people and communities safe in the event of flooding, such as deploying sandbags, sandbag machines, gabions and tiger dams to communities if needed,” the statement says.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 1, 2024.

The Canadian Press

Male motorcyclist dead, Hwy. 427 northbound ramp at Rathburn closed
Male motorcyclist dead, Hwy. 427 northbound ramp at Rathburn closed

A male motorcyclist is dead in a crash that has closed off the Highway 427 northbound ramp at Rathburn. Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said the motorcyclist was involved in a single-vehicle crash at...

10m ago

Discovery of 19 dead dogs in Newfoundland leads to cruelty charges for Ontario man
Discovery of 19 dead dogs in Newfoundland leads to cruelty charges for Ontario man

A 52-year-old man from Ontario has been charged with animal cruelty after police found 19 dead dogs at a home in eastern Newfoundland this week. In a news release Wednesday, the RCMP say they got a...

7h ago

What's open and closed in Toronto on Civic Holiday
What's open and closed in Toronto on Civic Holiday

The second-last long weekend of summer is almost here. The Civic Holiday on Monday will not have as many closures as a typical holiday long weekend, but several businesses will operate on reduced hours. While...

18h ago

Canadian women's soccer team beats Colombia 1-0, advances to Olympic quarterfinals
Canadian women's soccer team beats Colombia 1-0, advances to Olympic quarterfinals

Against all odds, the Canadian women's soccer team is heading to the Olympic quarterfinals. After being docked six points by FIFA because of a drone spying scandal, which also led to the one-year ban...

9h ago

2:02
Memorial ride downtown for cyclist struck and killed
Memorial ride downtown for cyclist struck and killed

Hundreds riding along Bloor street tonight to honour a cyclist who was struck and killed by a dump truck last week. The message from cycling advocates who say more preventable deaths will occur unless city officials take urgent action.

6h ago

2:45
Fears of a wider regional war grow as the political leader of Hamas is killed
Fears of a wider regional war grow as the political leader of Hamas is killed

Hamas's political leader has been killed in an airstrike in Tehran. Karling Donoghue reports on what this means for the future of region – as fears are heightened that an all-out-war is coming.

7h ago

2:59
Bat tests positive for rabies in Halton
Bat tests positive for rabies in Halton

At least three bats in the GTA have tested positive for the virus in the past few weeks and officials are reminding us to be careful if you must handle wildlife. David Zura explains.

10h ago

2:44
RCMP thwart alleged attack on Toronto, father and son facing terror charges
RCMP thwart alleged attack on Toronto, father and son facing terror charges

A father and son from Toronto have been arrested and are facing terror related charges. Afua Baah has the details on what we know so far about the pair who were allegedly planning to carry out an attack in the city.

11h ago

2:21
Flash flood kills construction worker in King City
Flash flood kills construction worker in King City

The Ministry of Labour is investigating the death of 57-year-old construction worker who was caught in a trench during a thunderstorm. Shauna Hunt is in York Region with the latest.

11h ago

