Tragedy at the Lapu Lapu Day festival in Vancouver: What we know and the questions being raised 

Warning: this episode may be triggering for some listeners.

Friday has been declared a day of mourning in British Columbia for the victims of the Lapu Lapu Day festival attack.

What was meant to be a celebration quickly turned to tragedy on Saturday, as nearly a dozen people were killed and dozens more injured when police say a suspect drove their vehicle into a crowd at a Filipino festival in Vancouver.

The man charged in the alleged attack was overseen by a mental health team and was on extended leave at the time of the incident, which is now raising questions about mental health reform.

Meantime, we are learning more about some of the victims and how members of the community are supporting one another.

Host Melanie Ng speaks with Sonia Aslam, journalist with 1130 NewsRadio and CityNews Vancouver, who has been following this story closely.