The Big Story

Tragedy at the Lapu Lapu Day festival in Vancouver: What we know and the questions being raised 

Candles burn at a memorial for the Lapu Lapu Day block party tragedy in Vancouver, B.C., on April 27, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

By Analysis by The Big Story podcast

Posted May 1, 2025 7:25 am.

Last Updated May 1, 2025 7:30 am.

Warning: this episode may be triggering for some listeners.

Friday has been declared a day of mourning in British Columbia for the victims of the Lapu Lapu Day festival attack.

What was meant to be a celebration quickly turned to tragedy on Saturday, as nearly a dozen people were killed and dozens more injured when police say a suspect drove their vehicle into a crowd at a Filipino festival in Vancouver.

The man charged in the alleged attack was overseen by a mental health team and was on extended leave at the time of the incident, which is now raising questions about mental health reform.

Meantime, we are learning more about some of the victims and how members of the community are supporting one another.

Host Melanie Ng speaks with Sonia Aslam, journalist with 1130 NewsRadio and CityNews Vancouver, who has been following this story closely.

You can subscribe to The Big Story podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google and Spotify.
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Video shows man shoving shopping cart into Toronto bike lane, causing e-bike crash

A video shared this week continues to gain traction online, showing a man pushing a shopping cart into a bike lane in Toronto and sending an e-bike rider crashing to the ground. David Shellnutt, a cyclist...

52m ago

Prime Minister Carney to visit White House 'within the next week'

U.S. President Donald Trump said Wednesday he'll meet with Prime Minister Mark Carney at the White House "within the next week." Trump was asked about Carney just days after the Liberals' election win...

8h ago

Man injured in Cabbagetown stabbing

A man was injured after being stabbed inside an apartment building in Toronto's Cabbagetown neighbourhood. Toronto police were notified of a stabbing in the Carlton Street and Parliament Street area...

50m ago

Ontario Premier Doug Ford slams courts over bail and bike lanes injunction, suggests electing judges

During a news conference on bail reform measures, Ford also suggested shaming certain judges over bail decisions.

9h ago

Top Stories

Video shows man shoving shopping cart into Toronto bike lane, causing e-bike crash

A video shared this week continues to gain traction online, showing a man pushing a shopping cart into a bike lane in Toronto and sending an e-bike rider crashing to the ground. David Shellnutt, a cyclist...

52m ago

Prime Minister Carney to visit White House 'within the next week'

U.S. President Donald Trump said Wednesday he'll meet with Prime Minister Mark Carney at the White House "within the next week." Trump was asked about Carney just days after the Liberals' election win...

8h ago

Man injured in Cabbagetown stabbing

A man was injured after being stabbed inside an apartment building in Toronto's Cabbagetown neighbourhood. Toronto police were notified of a stabbing in the Carlton Street and Parliament Street area...

50m ago

Ontario Premier Doug Ford slams courts over bail and bike lanes injunction, suggests electing judges

During a news conference on bail reform measures, Ford also suggested shaming certain judges over bail decisions.

9h ago

Most Watched Today

2:20
Cool with storm risk Thursday afternoon

There is a chance for more storms on Thursday afternoon with temperatures hovering just above 10 degrees. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.

12h ago

3:07
Jury in hockey sex assault trial shown video of complainant in London hotel room

The jury saw cell phone video of the complainant saying “it was all consensual.” Later in the day, NHL player Taylor Raddysh testified - he is not facing any charges. Michelle Mackey reports.

13h ago

2:25
Ford suggests Ontario judges be elected during rant on bail reform

While suggesting the province's judicial system is "broken," the Premier also called out "bleeding-heart judges" who "have this sense of entitlement." Mark McAllister has more on Ford's idea involving U.S.-style elections for judges.

14h ago

2:09
Hockey players' trial shown security, phone videos

A short video of a woman holding a white towel against her body, smiling and saying, "It was all consensual," was shown at the trial of five junior hockey players accused of sexual assault.

14h ago

5:44
'This case is going to come down to consent': Analyzing the sex assault trial of five ex-world junior hockey players'

The trial of five former Canadian World Junior Hockey Players continued in London on Wednesday, after tech issues forced the judge to adjourn early Tuesday. Faiza Amin speaks with defence attorney, Alex Karapancev, on new evidence presented in court.

16h ago

More Videos