BCE says focused on cost management as Q2 revenue dips

TORONTO — BCE Inc. says its earnings rose in the second quarter as it focused on cost management in a highly competitive environment, while adjusted earnings dipped.

The telecoms giant says earnings attributable to shareholders came in at $537 million, up from $329 million in the same quarter last year.

Earnings worked out to 59 cents a share for the quarter ending June 30, up from 37 cents a share last year.

The rise in profits came even as operating revenue of $6.01 billion was down slightly from $6.07 billion last year.

Bell says the increased profits were due to lower other expenses, including lower buying obligations, severance and acquisition costs.

The company says adjusted earnings were $712 million, or 78 cents per share, down slightly from $722 million, or 79 cents per share last year.

