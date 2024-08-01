BCE says focused on cost management as Q2 revenue dips
Posted August 1, 2024 8:12 am.
Last Updated August 1, 2024 8:26 am.
TORONTO — BCE Inc. says its earnings rose in the second quarter as it focused on cost management in a highly competitive environment, while adjusted earnings dipped.
The telecoms giant says earnings attributable to shareholders came in at $537 million, up from $329 million in the same quarter last year.
Earnings worked out to 59 cents a share for the quarter ending June 30, up from 37 cents a share last year.
The rise in profits came even as operating revenue of $6.01 billion was down slightly from $6.07 billion last year.
Bell says the increased profits were due to lower other expenses, including lower buying obligations, severance and acquisition costs.
The company says adjusted earnings were $712 million, or 78 cents per share, down slightly from $722 million, or 79 cents per share last year.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published August 1, 2024.
Companies in this story: (TSX:BCE)
The Canadian Press