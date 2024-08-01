Charges upgraded to murder after remains confirmed to be missing Markham woman

An East Gwillimbury man is facing an upgraded charge of murder after remains found Monday were confirmed to be a Markham woman who has been missing since July 25.

Members of the Homicide Unit and Search and Rescue team were searching for Ying Zhang in the Village of Kirkfield in Kawartha Lakes when they discovered the remains in the area of Palestine Road and Fenel Road around 5 p.m.

The coroner confirmed the remains found were those of Ying Zhang.

Zhang, 57, was last seen at a wellness centre near Woodbine Avenue and Steel Case Road around 10:40 a.m. on July 25.

Investigators said a white Ford van was seen in the area and a suspect was spotted with a green garbage bin near the van at the time of her disappearance.

Zhang’s family contacted police after she failed to return home from work that day.

On Saturday, police arrested Changlin Yang, 26. He was facing charges of kidnapping, forcible confinement and aggravated assault.

He is now facing upgraded charges of second-degree murder and Indignity to Dead Body

The investigation is ongoing.

Investigators say they believe the suspect may have travelled to Kirkfield in Kawartha Lakes on the afternoon of July 25 in the vehicle — a white Ford van with an Ontario licence plate of BZ43851 — which prompted the search in that area.

They are still seeking additional witnesses who were in this area at the time or who may have seen the suspect or vehicle in the area of Kirkfield in Kawartha Lakes.