Crews install sprinklers on remaining Jasper buildings ahead of hot weather

JASPER, ALTA. — A wildfire rampaging through Jasper National Park remains out of control as crews work to reduce the risk of it spreading.

Parks Canada says sprinklers have been installed on some buildings north of the park’s townsite, as fire activity is expected to increase.

Power has been restored to the downtown and crews are working to clean up debris.

Highway 16 is now open to trucks, tractors and trailers during certain hours of the day.

Thousands of people fled the town and park last week due to the fire, which eventually spread into the community and destroyed one-third of its buildings.

Parks Canada says it is also finalizing a damage assessment map and expects to release it shortly.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024.

The Canadian Press