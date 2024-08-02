Is the AI bubble about to pop?

In today’s The Big Story podcast, it’s one thing for you or me to be skeptical of generative AI. Sure, we might not have much practical use for it, and it may keep giving us the wrong answers to questions or images of people with too many fingers, but there are billions and billions of dollars to be made here, right?

A report last month from investment firm Goldman Sachs said “Maybe not.”

Ed Zitron is a technology writer and author of Where’s Your Ed At? “[Tech investors] just think that if they put enough money into this buzzy sounding thing, people will keep sending the stock value and then the money will come out as it always has, except it really costs too much to make money in this case,” said Zitron.

The report takes a clear-eyed look at the promise and potential of generative AI, compared to what has actually come to fruition and how much better AI may or may not get. The conclusions offer a picture of a Next Big Thing that might simply never get there.