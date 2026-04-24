Blue Jays demote Hoffman from closer role, update injured players

General manager Ross Atkins spoke to the media on Friday and provided updates on multiple Blue Jays.

According to Atkins, relief pitcher Jeff Hoffman, who’s struggled of late, will no longer be the primary option to close games.

“We’re going to share (the closer role) across more than one arm in the short term, and we may get back to a situation where there is someone named our closer, but in the short term, that responsibility will be shared,” Atkins said.

“He will still be getting important outs, and he could be in the ninth for us, but for the most part, we are going to focus on sharing that responsibility.”

Manager John Schneider shared the same closer-by-committee update when speaking to Sportsnet’s Jeff Blair and Kevin Barker on Blair and Barker, Friday.

“Right now, I think Louis (Varland) has gotten himself into some really high-leverage spots,” Schneider said. “It could be Louis, it could be (Mason Fluharty) turning them around right-handed. It could be (Tyler Rogers) to try and get a ground ball. It could be anybody, really.

“Louis’ definitely done his part to have all the trust in the world from me.”

Atkins also gave an update on starting pitcher Trey Yesavage, saying the team is encouraged by his progress and health, but no decision has been made on where and when his next outing will be. It is a possibility that it comes in the majors.

Fellow starting arm Jose Berrios is also making strides toward a return, Atkins shared.

“He’s throwing a bullpen today and then will be in Buffalo to pitch there, which is encouraging. His stuff’s been really good.”

According to Atkins, outfielder George Springer is “already doing baseball activity, and he’s feeling much better, so he’s hitting, he’s running and we’re encouraged by where he is. It’s more of a day-to-day decision but obviously not active today.”

The 36-year-old was placed on the 10-day IL with a foot injury and hasn’t played since April 11.

Meanwhile, Addison Barger is in a similar situation. He’s hitting and running, but just hasn’t seen live hitters, which is next for him.

Starting pitcher Shane Bieber is also gearing up and “not far off from where he’ll be facing hitters.” Atkins says he considers now to be the start of Bieber’s Spring Training.