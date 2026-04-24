Driver, 78, dies after vehicle collides with school bus in Caledon

A 78-year-old driver has died after their vehicle collided with a school bus in Caledon.

Provincial police were called to Mayfield Road, west of Innis Lake Road, just after 12 p.m. Friday.

A school bus carrying eight occupants collided with another vehicle, police say. The lone driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the school was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. No other injuries were reported among the passengers of the school bus.

Mayfield is closed between Innis Lake and Airport Road for an investigation.