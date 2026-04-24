Driver, 78, dies after vehicle collides with school bus in Caledon

A 78-year-old has died after the vehicle they were driving collided with a school bus in Caledon. 680 NewsRadio/Kyle Hocking

By Meredith Bond

Posted April 24, 2026 5:21 pm.

A 78-year-old driver has died after their vehicle collided with a school bus in Caledon.

Provincial police were called to Mayfield Road, west of Innis Lake Road, just after 12 p.m. Friday.

A school bus carrying eight occupants collided with another vehicle, police say. The lone driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the school was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. No other injuries were reported among the passengers of the school bus.

Mayfield is closed between Innis Lake and Airport Road for an investigation.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'It was crazy': 2 in custody after dramatic takedown involving stolen pickup truck in west end

Two people are in custody following a dramatic take-down in the city's west end involving a stolen pickup truck and at least three separate collisions. Toronto police tell CityNews officers were tracking...

1m ago

'Get the f**k out of my country': Youth charged in alleged hate-motivated attack on Sikh man in Woodstock

Woodstock police say they've charged a youth after he allegedly harassed and assaulted an "elderly individual" in an apparent hate-motivated incident captured on video near Turtle Island School on Wednesday...

39m ago

Ontario hospitals announce job cuts, nearly three-quarters of hospitals in deficit

Several Ontario hospitals have announced job cuts in recent months as they try to climb out of financial holes, a situation critics say will likely keep repeating. While the government gave hospitals...

4h ago

Police offering $25,000 reward in 2024 disappearance of Toronto mother

Halton police are offering a $25,000 reward for information about the disappearance of Toronto mother Irma Galastica. Galastica, 34, has been missing since Aug. 31, 2024 when she was seen at the Hamilton...

6h ago

Top Stories

'It was crazy': 2 in custody after dramatic takedown involving stolen pickup truck in west end

Two people are in custody following a dramatic take-down in the city's west end involving a stolen pickup truck and at least three separate collisions. Toronto police tell CityNews officers were tracking...

1m ago

'Get the f**k out of my country': Youth charged in alleged hate-motivated attack on Sikh man in Woodstock

Woodstock police say they've charged a youth after he allegedly harassed and assaulted an "elderly individual" in an apparent hate-motivated incident captured on video near Turtle Island School on Wednesday...

39m ago

Ontario hospitals announce job cuts, nearly three-quarters of hospitals in deficit

Several Ontario hospitals have announced job cuts in recent months as they try to climb out of financial holes, a situation critics say will likely keep repeating. While the government gave hospitals...

4h ago

Police offering $25,000 reward in 2024 disappearance of Toronto mother

Halton police are offering a $25,000 reward for information about the disappearance of Toronto mother Irma Galastica. Galastica, 34, has been missing since Aug. 31, 2024 when she was seen at the Hamilton...

6h ago

Most Watched Today

0:31
Teen stabbed at Brampton Centennial, teen suspect arrested

A teenage boy was rushed to the hospital after being stabbed inside a Brampton high school on Friday morning, prompting a temporary lockdown.

7h ago

0:19
19-year-old injured in Scarborough stabbing

A 19-year-old man was seriously injured following a stabbing outside a Scarborough apartment building on Thursday.

9h ago

0:45
'Distraction-style' pickpocket theft caught on camera targeting shopper

Halton police released security footage of a suspect allegedly stealing a phone from the jacket pocket of a shopper in a 'distraction-style' operation along two other suspects.

9h ago

0:35
Ticketmaster removes resale tickets ahead of Ontario price cap

Ticketmaster Canada said it has removed resale tickets off their site and will relist them next week to adhere to Ontario's new law placing a price cap on ticket resales.

8h ago

2:31
City takes over repair work at notorious East York apartment building

The City of Toronto has taken remedial action against the landlord of an East York apartment building. As Erica Natividad explains, the city is stepping in to oversee long-overdue repair work which it says will be charged back to the owner.

April 23, 2026 6:40 pm EST EST

More Videos