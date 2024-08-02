Police investigating Markham shooting that sent one male to hospital
Posted August 2, 2024 10:56 am.
York police are investigating a shooting in Markham that sent one male to hospital.
Officers were called to Harvest Moon Drive in the Kennedy Road and Steeles Avenue East area around 2:45 p.m. on Thursday.
They found a male suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and he was taken to a trauma centre. The severity of his injuries is unknown.
Police have not released any suspect information at this time.