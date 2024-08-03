Canada captures silver in women’s eight rowing

Team Canada competes in the women's rowing eight heats at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Monday, July 29, 2024, in Vaires-sur-Marne, France.
Team Canada competes in the women's rowing eight heats at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Monday, July 29, 2024, in Vaires-sur-Marne, France

By Sportsnet Staff

Posted August 3, 2024 7:06 am.

Last Updated August 3, 2024 7:21 am.

If the Canadian women’s eight rowing team couldn’t defend its gold, it will certainly take the next best thing.

Three years after winning the event in Tokyo, Canada took silver on Saturday in Paris, narrowly edging out Great Britain to remain in second position with a time of five minutes, 58.84 seconds.

Romania handily won gold, separating itself from the pack in the final 500 metres and crossing the finish line with a time of 5:54:39. Romania was sixth in this event in Tokyo.

It is Canada’s 12th medal at Paris 2024 (three gold, three silver, six bronze) and the country’s sixth all-time in women’s eight.

Canada earned the chance to defend its Tokyo gold after placing second in their repechage on Thursday.

The Canada women’s team has four returning members from the Tokyo gold-medal squad — Calgary’s Kasia Gruchalla-Wesierski, Toronto’s Sydney Payne and Avalon Wasteneys of Campbell River, B.C., along with coxswain Kristen Kit of St. Catharines, Ont.,

The other rowers are Abby Dent of Kenora, Ont., Victoria’s Caileigh Filmer, Maya Meschkuliet of Mississauga, Ont., Jessica Sevick of Strathmore, Alta., and Kristina Walker of Wolfe Island, Ont.

The women’s eight was one of only two Canadian boats to qualify for the Olympic rowing competition, previously a strength for the country at the Summer Games.

The silver marks the 10th Olympics in a row in which Canada has won at least one rowing medal.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Man injured in shooting at Polson Pier
Man injured in shooting at Polson Pier

A man has been taken to hospital after a shooting at Polson Pier early Saturday morning. Police were called to Cherry and Polson Streets just after 2 a.m. for reports someone had been shot. The victim,...

33m ago

Driver arrested for alleged impaired driving after hitting pedestrian near Oakwood Village
Driver arrested for alleged impaired driving after hitting pedestrian near Oakwood Village

A driver has been taken into custody after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in Oakwood Village. Police were called to Glenholme and Eglinton Avenues around 1:40 a.m. for reports of a collision. A...

4m ago

Motorcyclist dies after collision with vehicle, driver involved allegedly fled the scene in Corso Italia
Motorcyclist dies after collision with vehicle, driver involved allegedly fled the scene in Corso Italia

A motorcyclist has died after a collision with another vehicle early Saturday morning in Corso Italia. Toronto police were called to St. Clair Avenue and Dufferin Street around 1:20 a.m. for a collision...

51m ago

Weekend need-to-know: Toronto Caribbean Carnival takes over
Weekend need-to-know: Toronto Caribbean Carnival takes over

Another long weekend is upon on and the Caribbean Carnival will be taking over Toronto streets once again. Keep in mind there will be road closures on Lake Shore to accommodate the Carnival. There...

Top Stories

Man injured in shooting at Polson Pier
Man injured in shooting at Polson Pier

A man has been taken to hospital after a shooting at Polson Pier early Saturday morning. Police were called to Cherry and Polson Streets just after 2 a.m. for reports someone had been shot. The victim,...

33m ago

Driver arrested for alleged impaired driving after hitting pedestrian near Oakwood Village
Driver arrested for alleged impaired driving after hitting pedestrian near Oakwood Village

A driver has been taken into custody after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in Oakwood Village. Police were called to Glenholme and Eglinton Avenues around 1:40 a.m. for reports of a collision. A...

4m ago

Motorcyclist dies after collision with vehicle, driver involved allegedly fled the scene in Corso Italia
Motorcyclist dies after collision with vehicle, driver involved allegedly fled the scene in Corso Italia

A motorcyclist has died after a collision with another vehicle early Saturday morning in Corso Italia. Toronto police were called to St. Clair Avenue and Dufferin Street around 1:20 a.m. for a collision...

51m ago

Weekend need-to-know: Toronto Caribbean Carnival takes over
Weekend need-to-know: Toronto Caribbean Carnival takes over

Another long weekend is upon on and the Caribbean Carnival will be taking over Toronto streets once again. Keep in mind there will be road closures on Lake Shore to accommodate the Carnival. There...

Most Watched Today

0:46
Carjacking suspects tracked by YRP helicopter and arrested
Carjacking suspects tracked by YRP helicopter and arrested

Two suspects were tracked by a York Regional Police helicopter after an allege carjacking.

16h ago

2:43
Pet profile: Meet Mercury!
Pet profile: Meet Mercury!

Two-month old Mercury is available for adoption at the Toronto Humane Society. Erica Natividad spoke to the Humane Society about the future gentle giant.

16h ago

2:41
Small Businesses ask for relief from CRA over credit card fees
Small Businesses ask for relief from CRA over credit card fees

A small business owner says the CRA needs to revisit a tax issue when it comes to customers who pay with credit cards. He’s not alone. Pat Taney reports.

18h ago

2:16
Toronto’s Caribbean Carnival weekend kicks off with annual King and Queen showcase
Toronto’s Caribbean Carnival weekend kicks off with annual King and Queen showcase

North America’s largest Caribbean carnival returns! As Jazan Grewal reports, the King and Queen showcase is just one of the many events taking place ahead of the annual parade on Saturday.
0:33
Two injured after U-Haul crashes in Rexdale home
Two injured after U-Haul crashes in Rexdale home

Two men have been hospitalized after a truck crashed into the front window of a Rexdale home on Thursday night.

More Videos