Firefighters face heat warnings, thunderstorms, high winds across southern B.C.

Rising temperatures, increasing winds and dry lightning are forecast for southern British Columbia over the weekend in areas where wildfires of note continue to burn in the Columbia, Kootenay and Thompson-Okanagan regions. A B.C. Wildfire Services wildland firefighter mans a pump on the fireground of the Dogtooth wildfire, near Golden, B.C., in a July 28, 2024, handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-B.C. Wildfire Service, *MANDATORY CREDIT*

By The Canadian Press

Posted August 3, 2024 3:42 pm.

Last Updated August 3, 2024 3:56 pm.

VICTORIA — Rising temperatures, increasing wind speeds and dry lightning are forecast for southern British Columbia over the weekend in areas where major wildfires continue to burn in the Columbia, Kootenay and Thompson-Okanagan regions.

The B.C. Wildfire Service says weather forecasts call for rising temperatures, dry air and high winds, with likelihood of an intense thunder and lightning storm across much of B.C.’s southeast.

Fires of note in B.C.’s southern regions include the Dogtooth wildfire south of Golden, which has destroyed 15 structures; the Dunn Creek wildfire located about 100 kilometres north of Kamloops; and the Sitkum Creek wildfire northeast of Vernon.

The town of Golden website says the dry weather can increase wildfire behaviour, adding that increased smoke and fire activity will be visible to residents.

Environment Canada has issued almost two dozen heat warnings for communities across B.C., warning people to stay indoors if they hear thunder.

The wildfire service says there have been 1,082 wildfires so far this year in B.C., burning almost 9,000 square kilometres.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 3, 2024.

The Canadian Press

