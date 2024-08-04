Calgary firefighter dies on duty in Jasper National Park

A Calgary firefighter died battling a blaze north of Jasper Saturday.

Parks Canada says a 24-year-old Alberta Wildfire firefighter was working on the section of the Jasper Wildfire Complex at 2 p.m. on Aug. 3, and was struck by a tree.

They say crew members provided immediate first aid and activated its medical response plan.

A wheeled stretcher was used to lift the man to the nearest helipad and was then flown by STARS helicopter to the hospital. He was declared dead after his transfer.

“This incident highlights the dangerous nature of wildland firefighting and the hazards that crew members encounter every day,” Parks Canada said in a statement.

“Every single person responding to the Jasper Wildfire Complex is in mourning today for our friend and colleague. The wildland fire community is small and every loss deeply impacts us all.”

RCMP said in a news release that they learned about the incident Saturday, adding that the Calgary man is based out of the Rocky Mountain House Fire Base.

Occupational Health and Safety has been informed and will be investigating his death.

“RCMP wish to express our heartfelt condolences to the family, friends, and co-workers of the deceased,” Mounties said.

Alberta Wildfire held a procession for the fallen firefighter Sunday morning, saying crews stood together “heartbroken with our partners” as it passed.

“Today we are mourning the loss of one of our own. An Alberta Wildfire crew member was fatally injured yesterday while responding to the wildfire in Jasper. This morning we stood heartbroken with our partners as a procession passed by,” the post reads.

Many took to social media to share their grief, including fellow firefighters, who filled social media with posts calling it heartbreaking news.

Alberta Minister of Forestry and Parks Todd Loewen was among them, calling the man a hero with an “unwavering commitment to safeguarding our communities.”

I am devastated to learn today of the tragic loss of one of our valued Alberta Wildland firefighters, serving the province in the Jasper area.

My heart goes out to the family and friends of this front-line hero who had a unwavering commitment to safeguarding our communities.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on X that he is “heartbroken” by the news, saying the 24-year-old served Albertans with “unwavering bravery.”

“I’m keeping his family, friends, and his fellow firefighters in my thoughts,” his post reads.

Heartbroken by the news that a firefighter has lost his life while battling the wildfires in Jasper. He served Albertans with unwavering bravery, and his loss is deeply felt.



Alberta Premier Danielle Smith also shared her remorse over the loss.

“We are forever grateful for the courageous wildland firefighters who risk their lives every day to protect others,” her post on X reads.

I am deeply saddened by the tragic loss of a wildland firefighter during yesterday’s response operations in the Jasper area. Our hearts go out to their family and friends in this incredibly difficult time.



Two firefighters died fighting wildfires in B.C. and North West Territories in the summer of 2023, along with helicopter pilot Ryan Goulding in Alberta who died after he collided with terrain while bucketing.

Parks Canada reported Saturday that the fire in the park was still burning out of control. Dean MacDonald, deputy incident commander with Parks Canada, said the wildfire was estimated to be around 32,000 hectares.