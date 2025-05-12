Rescue crews respond to reports of sinking boat at west-end marina

Fire crews on the scene of a boat sinking at a marine near Lakeshore Boulevard and Humber Bay Park Road on May 12, 2025. (Chopper 680)

By Michael Talbot

Posted May 12, 2025 11:24 am.

Rescue crews were seen in the waters at a marina in Toronto’s west end after reports that a sailboat was sinking on Monday morning.

Crews were called to the marina near Lakeshore Boulevard and Humber Bay Park Road West just before 7 a.m.

No injuries have been reported and no one was on the boat at the time, police said in a social media post.

It’s not clear if the boat has been recovered yet and there’s no word on why it sunk.

Toronto Fire and Toronto police were both on scene and an investigation is underway.

