Canada’s Andre De Grasse eliminated in men’s 100-m semifinals

Andre de Grasse, of Canada, crosses the finish line to qualify in a men's 100 meters round 1 heat at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 3, 2024, in Saint-Denis, France.
Andre de Grasse, of Canada, crosses the finish line to qualify in a men's 100 meters round 1 heat at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 3, 2024, in Saint-Denis, France. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner) Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By Meredith Bond

Posted August 4, 2024 2:40 pm.

Andre De Grasse’s Olympic medal streak is over.

Six-for-six hitting the podium at the Summer Games entering Paris, the Canadian was eliminated in the semifinals of the men’s 100 metres on Sunday.

De Grasse, 29, was fifth in his heat and 12th overall in a season-best 9.98 seconds, with only the top eight advancing to the final later Sunday.

The native of Markham, Ont., barely qualified for the semis, taking the third and final spot in his heat at 10.07 seconds.

De Grasse’s best time this year (10.00 seconds) was just tied for 33rd in the world entering Paris, so he was not considered a strong medal contender in this event.

De Grasse, one of Canada’s flag-bearers at the opening ceremony, still has the 200 metres and 4×100-metre relay on his schedule at the meet.

Top Stories

Off-duty Toronto police officer shot during arrest after recognizing wanted man in King West
Off-duty Toronto police officer shot during arrest after recognizing wanted man in King West

An off-duty Toronto police officer is recovering at home after being shot during an arrest in King West after he recognized a wanted man late Saturday night. Police say they were conducting an investigation...

3h ago

Man walks into hospital with stab wounds, incident location unknown
Man walks into hospital with stab wounds, incident location unknown

Toronto police are working to determine where a man was stabbed after he walked into a hospital with stab wounds. Officers were called to a hospital at Wilson and Keele Street just after 5 a.m. Sunday...

7h ago

Summer McIntosh just misses fifth Olympic medal as Canada comes fourth in relay
Summer McIntosh just misses fifth Olympic medal as Canada comes fourth in relay

It wasn't Summer McIntosh's speciality, but she almost pulled off another dramatic medal swim at the Olympics. McIntosh, swimming the freestyle anchor leg, fell just short of bronze as Canada finished...

56m ago

1 man injured in Keelesdale shooting
1 man injured in Keelesdale shooting

One man has been taken to hospital after a shooting in the Keelesdale area early Sunday morning. Police were called to Trethewey Drive and Clearview Heights around 7:20 a.m. for reports of gunshots....

2h ago

