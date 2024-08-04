Canada’s Andre De Grasse eliminated in men’s 100-m semifinals

Andre De Grasse’s Olympic medal streak is over.

Six-for-six hitting the podium at the Summer Games entering Paris, the Canadian was eliminated in the semifinals of the men’s 100 metres on Sunday.

De Grasse, 29, was fifth in his heat and 12th overall in a season-best 9.98 seconds, with only the top eight advancing to the final later Sunday.

The native of Markham, Ont., barely qualified for the semis, taking the third and final spot in his heat at 10.07 seconds.

De Grasse’s best time this year (10.00 seconds) was just tied for 33rd in the world entering Paris, so he was not considered a strong medal contender in this event.

De Grasse, one of Canada’s flag-bearers at the opening ceremony, still has the 200 metres and 4×100-metre relay on his schedule at the meet.