Two people seriously injured in North York stabbing

One person is in custody after two people were seriously injured in a North York stabbing.

Police were called to a home on Resolution Crescent near Don Mills Road and Finch Avenue East just before 6:30 p.m. Sunday for reports of a stabbing.

Police say two people were transported to hospital, a woman in life-threatening condition and a man with serious but non-life threatening injuries. Investigators did not provide their ages or the relationship between the two.

Police say one person was arrested at the scene but did not provide any further details as to what may have led up to the incident.