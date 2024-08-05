Sonja Greinacher hit a shot with one second left to give top-seeded Germany a 16-15 win over Canada in an Olympic women’s 3×3 basketball semifinal on Monday.

Canada will now play the United States in the bronze-medal game at 3 p.m. ET / noon PT on Sportsnet and Sportsnet+.

Foul trouble played a big role in keeping Canada out of the gold-medal game.

The Canadians led 10-6 when they picked up their seventh foul, putting Germany in the bonus.

Canada had to be less aggressive defensively after that and Germany responded with a 5-0 run to go up 11-10.

Canada lost 22-20 in overtime against Spain in the preliminary round.

Spain beat the U.S. 18-16 in the first semifinal.