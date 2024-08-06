Kamala Harris’s running mate, Tim Walz, hails from state with close ties to Canada

WASHINGTON, D. C. — Vice President Kamala Harris has picked Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz to be her running mate, marking a major milestone since her move to the top of the Democratic ticket ahead of the November presidential election.

They are expected to appear together at a rally this evening after Harris formally clinched the nomination on Monday.

The search for a running mate began just two weeks ago, after President Joe Biden removed himself as the nominee amid concerns over his age and endorsed Harris.

The 60-year-old Walz is a military veteran, retired educator and union supporter whose state shares a 550-mile border with Canada.

The Business Council of Canada says his state shares more than just a love of hockey with its neighbours to the north.

Trade ties are extensive, especially in energy and agriculture.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 6, 2024.

— With files from The Associated Press.

