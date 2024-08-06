Vehicle crashes into west-end Toronto home, at least 1 injured

A Toronto Fire Services support truck is seen in front of Station 231.
A Toronto Fire Services support truck is seen in front of Station 231. CITYNEWS / File / Nick Westoll

By Nick Westoll

Posted August 6, 2024 4:13 pm.

Toronto emergency crews have treated at least one patient after a vehicle crashed into a west-end home Tuesday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to a house on King Street West at Dunn Avenue just after 3:10 p.m.

A Toronto Fire Services spokesperson told CityNews the vehicle hit multiple gas meters at the property, requiring Enbridge to be called in.

The spokesperson said firefighters were searching the building and nearby homes.

A Toronto Police Services social media post said evacuations were occurring.

Officers said King Street West between Dunn and Close avenues was closed to vehicular traffic.

More to come.

