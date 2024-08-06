Toronto police detonate ‘explosive device’ at U of T Scarborough campus

Toronto police officers and firefighters gather outside buildings on the University of Toronto Scarborough campus grounds Tuesday evening.
Toronto police officers and firefighters gather outside buildings on the University of Toronto Scarborough campus grounds Tuesday evening. CITYNEWS

By Nick Westoll

Posted August 6, 2024 7:08 pm.

Toronto police officers say they have detonated an “explosive device” found in the area of the University of Toronto Scarborough campus Tuesday afternoon.

According to a post on the Toronto Police Service X account, officers were called just after 3:45 p.m. when a suspicious package was found at an unspecified location on the campus.

Officers said a building was evacuated after the package was discovered and Military Trail between Morningside Avenue and Ellesmere Road was closed.

In an update posted at 6:30 p.m., officers said explosive disposal unit officers detonated what was described as an “explosive device.”

CityNews contacted the Toronto Police Service to get additional information about the device, but a spokesperson declined to elaborate.

The spokesperson said a specific threat about the device wasn’t called into police officers, noting the call related to the discovery of a suspicious package.

They added there were no immediate indications there were other devices. Members of the canine unit were brought in to check the nearby area to see if there were other devices.

An update on the investigation is expected to be released Tuesday evening.

More to come.

