Toronto police lay murder charge after remains of Honduran man found in apartment

A Toronto Police Service cruiser
A Toronto Police Service cruiser is seen in this undated photo. CITYNEWS/Matt Wilkins

By Michael Talbot

Posted August 6, 2024 3:58 pm.

Last Updated August 6, 2024 4:06 pm.

Toronto police have charged a 22-year-old woman with first-degree murder after the remains of a Honduran man were found inside an apartment in the Weston Road and Black Creek Drive area in late June.

Officers say they were called to the residence on June 27.

Investigators say biological remains and chemicals were found in the apartment and were safely removed by the Hazmat team.

A Toronto police statement says the remains were tested and found to be human, leading the Homicide and Missing Persons Unit to take over the investigation.

After further testing, the remains were identified as Selvin Paz Majia, 40, of Honduras.

On July 25, police made an arrest, charging Marianna Hernandez, 22, with first-degree murder and improper/indecent interference with a dead body.

