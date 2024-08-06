US-Audiobooks-Top-10

Nonfiction

1. Hillbilly Elegy by J. D. Vance, narrated by the author (HarperAudio)

2. Atomic Habits by James Clear, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio)

3. The Anxious Generation by Jonathan Haidt, narrated by Sean Pratt and the author (Penguin Audio)

4. 48 Laws of Power by Robert Greene, narrated by Richard Poe (HighBridge, a Division of Recorded Books)

5. Blues Brothers: The Arc of Gratitude by Dan Aykroyd, narrated by the author (Audible Originals)

6. Supercommunicators by Charles Duhigg, narrated by the author (Random House Audio)

7. All in the Family by Fred C. Trump, III, narrated by the author (Simon & Schuster Audio)

8. Becoming Supernatural by Joe Dispenza, narrated by Adam Boyce (Author’s Republic)

9. Dear Cousin: The Stalking of Susan Fensten by Ventureland, narrated by Susan Fensten (Audible Originals)

10. Loud by Drew Afualo, narrated by the author (Macmillan Audio)

Fiction

1. It Ends with Us by Colleen Hoover, narrated by Olivia Song (Simon & Schuster Audio)

2. A Court of Thorns and Roses by Sarah J. Maas, narrated by Jennifer Ikeda (Recorded Books)

3. The Women by Kristin Hannah, narrated by Julia Whelan and the author (Macmillan Audio)

4. He Who Fights with Monsters 11: A LitRPG Adventure by Shirtaloon and Travis Deverell, narrated by Heath Miller (Podium Audio)

5. Project Hail Mary by Andy Weir, performed by Ray Porter (Audible Studios)

6. Impact Winter Season 3 by Travis Beacham, performed by full cast (Audible Originals)

7. The Housemaid by Freida McFadden, narrated by Lauryn Allman (Hachette UK – Bookouture)

8. Keep It in the Family by John Marrs, narrated by Elizabeth Knowelden, Steve West, Simon Mattacks and Clare Corbett (Brilliance Audio)

9. George Orwell’s 1984 by George Orwell and Joe White – adaptation, performed by Andrew Garfield, Cynthia Erivo, Andrew Scott, Tom Hardy, Chukwudi Iwuji, Romesh Ranganathan, Natasia Demetriou, Francesca Mills, Alex Lawther and Katie Leung (Audible Original)

10. The Strange Case by Derek Kolstad, Mitali Jahagirdar, Laurie Kirwan-Ashman, Nick Luddington and Fallon O’Dowd, performed by Vanessa Kirby, David Oyelowo, Sofie Gråbøl and full cast (Audible Originals)

