Canadian golfer Brooke Henderson salvages 1st Olympic round with closing eagle

Brooke Henderson
Brooke Henderson, of Canada, plays off the 3rd tee during the first round of the women's golf event at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2024, at Le Golf National in Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines, France. (George Walker IV/AP Photo).

By Sportsnet

Posted August 7, 2024 10:09 am.

Last Updated August 7, 2024 10:10 am.

After a rough start to her Olympics, Brooke Henderson may have given herself a chance to stay in medal contention on her final hole on Wednesday.

The Canadian star drained a 48-foot putt for eagle on the par-5 18th, pushing her to 2-over 74 on a roller-coaster day at Le Golf National.

It certainly wasn’t an ideal Round 1, but the two-shot swing gives the native of Smiths Falls, Ont., some momentum heading into the final 54 holes.

Henderson bogeyed four consecutive holes from Nos. 2-5 before getting back to 1-over after 14 holes.

But a double bogey on the par-4 15th and another bogey on No. 17 dropped her back to 4-over before the dramatic finish.

Upon conclusion of Henderson’s round, Mexico’s Gaby Lopez had the clubhouse lead at 2-under. Many golfers, including Canada’s Alena Sharp, remained on course, however.

American star Nelly Korda finished at even par.

Three years ago in Tokyo, Henderson was 3-over after the first round and ended up in a tie for 29th. The Canadian tied for seventh in her Olympic debut in Rio de Janeiro in 2016.

Henderson is a 13-time winner on the LPGA Tour.

