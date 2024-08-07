A massive amount of money is up for the taking after Tuesday’s Lotto Max draw ended without a jackpot winner.

On Friday, August 9, ticketholders will have another chance to win the $70 million jackpot, plus an estimated 37 Maxmillions prizes, bringing to total number of combined prizes to $107 million, according to the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation.

The last time a person won the $70 million Lotto Max jackpot was in May, when Ottawa-resident Patricia Warden was handed the massive prize.

Buyers who want to obtain a ticket for Friday night’s draw have until 10:30 p.m. that evening to make their purchase.