Lotto Max top prize swells, $107M up for grabs

A Lotto Max ticket is seen
A Lotto Max ticket is seen in this undated photo. OLG

By Denio Lourenco

Posted August 7, 2024 4:55 pm.

A massive amount of money is up for the taking after Tuesday’s Lotto Max draw ended without a jackpot winner.

On Friday, August 9, ticketholders will have another chance to win the $70 million jackpot, plus an estimated 37 Maxmillions prizes, bringing to total number of combined prizes to $107 million, according to the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation.

The last time a person won the $70 million Lotto Max jackpot was in May, when Ottawa-resident Patricia Warden was handed the massive prize.

Buyers who want to obtain a ticket for Friday night’s draw have until 10:30 p.m. that evening to make their purchase.

