Shopify reports US$171 second-quarter profit, revenue up 21% from year ago

OTTAWA — Shopify Inc. reported a profit in its latest quarter compared with a loss a year ago as its revenue increased 21 per cent.

The e-commerce company, which keeps its books in U.S. dollars, reported net income of US$171 million or 13 cents US per diluted share for the quarter ended June 30.

The result compared with a net loss of US$1.31 billion or US$1.02 per diluted share a year earlier when the company recorded a US$1.34-billion charge on the sale of its logistics business.

Revenue for the quarter totalled US$2.05 billion, up from US$1.69 billion in the same quarter last year.

The increase came as subscription solutions revenue totalled US$563 million, up from US$444 million a year ago, while merchant solutions revenue amounted to US$1.48 billion, up from US$1.25 billion.

In its outlook for its third quarter, Shopify says expects revenue to grow at a low-to-mid-twenties percentage rate on a year-over-year basis.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 7, 2024.

Companies in this story: (TSX:SHOP)

The Canadian Press