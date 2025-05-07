Health Minister Sylvia Jones is defending the province’s record against measles as new infections rise sharply.

Ontario reported 223 new measles infections last week, according to the latest public health data. Since October, the province has recorded a total of 1,243 cases, including 84 hospitalizations—63 of them children.

Jones says Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Kieran Moore has been helping local public health units where the outbreaks are occurring.

“I know that Dr. Moore’s work is making a difference because he is focusing on the public health units that are experiencing those outbreaks and ensuring they have the support they need,” Jones remarked on Wednesday.

Jones says Dr. Moore directed health units to focus on vaccinating children over a year ago.

“There is no doubt that there are outbreaks in certain communities. The focus needs to be on first, reminding caregivers and parents of the value and the efficacy of a measles vaccine that has been in place for 50 years in the province of Ontario,” Jones added.

Critics say Ontario’s handling of the measles outbreak is too slow

When challenged with the notion that Ontario isn’t taking the rise in measles cases seriously, Jones said vaccines have been readily available to members of the public for some time.

“There is no shortage [of measles vaccines],” Jones said.

Opposition parties and some health officials have slammed Ontario’s approach to the growing outbreak.

“Ontario should be leading the way when it comes to tackling public health crises, but instead, measles cases have increased by more than 340 in the past two weeks, bringing us to 1,383 confirmed cases in the province, far outpacing the United States,” said Ontario NDP leader Marit Stiles.

Toronto Public Health recently advised of a potential measles exposure at Toronto’s Ripley’s Aquarium. The public health unit says a person infected with measles visited the tourist attraction in downtown Toronto between 1 and 7 p.m. on April 28.

Measles is a highly contagious airborne disease that usually begins with a fever, cough, runny nose and red watery eyes, followed by a red blotchy rash that starts on the face and spreads to the body.

Public health officials are urging people to ensure they are vaccinated against measles, which carries the risk of serious complications.

With files from Liam Casey of The Canadian Press