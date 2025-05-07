Ontario health minister defends province’s approach amid worsening measles outbreak

Ontario Health Minister Sylvia Jones defended the province's response to the surging measles outbreak in the province, saying there is no shortage of vaccines in Ontario and severely impacted regions are being supported.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted May 7, 2025 11:17 am.

Last Updated May 7, 2025 12:02 pm.

Health Minister Sylvia Jones is defending the province’s record against measles as new infections rise sharply.

Ontario reported 223 new measles infections last week, according to the latest public health data. Since October, the province has recorded a total of 1,243 cases, including 84 hospitalizations—63 of them children.

Jones says Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Kieran Moore has been helping local public health units where the outbreaks are occurring.

“I know that Dr. Moore’s work is making a difference because he is focusing on the public health units that are experiencing those outbreaks and ensuring they have the support they need,” Jones remarked on Wednesday.

Jones says Dr. Moore directed health units to focus on vaccinating children over a year ago.

“There is no doubt that there are outbreaks in certain communities. The focus needs to be on first, reminding caregivers and parents of the value and the efficacy of a measles vaccine that has been in place for 50 years in the province of Ontario,” Jones added.

Critics say Ontario’s handling of the measles outbreak is too slow

When challenged with the notion that Ontario isn’t taking the rise in measles cases seriously, Jones said vaccines have been readily available to members of the public for some time.

“There is no shortage [of measles vaccines],” Jones said.

Opposition parties and some health officials have slammed Ontario’s approach to the growing outbreak.

“Ontario should be leading the way when it comes to tackling public health crises, but instead, measles cases have increased by more than 340 in the past two weeks, bringing us to 1,383 confirmed cases in the province, far outpacing the United States,” said Ontario NDP leader Marit Stiles.

Toronto Public Health recently advised of a potential measles exposure at Toronto’s Ripley’s Aquarium. The public health unit says a person infected with measles visited the tourist attraction in downtown Toronto between 1 and 7 p.m. on April 28.

Measles is a highly contagious airborne disease that usually begins with a fever, cough, runny nose and red watery eyes, followed by a red blotchy rash that starts on the face and spreads to the body. 

Public health officials are urging people to ensure they are vaccinated against measles, which carries the risk of serious complications.

With files from Liam Casey of The Canadian Press

Top Stories

Leafs' Anthony Stolarz out for Game 2, Joseph Woll to start vs. Panthers

The Toronto Maple Leafs will be without goalie Anthony Stolarz for Game 2 on Wednesday against the Florida Panthers. Stolarz, who left Game 1 in the second period after taking the brunt of a hit from...

44m ago

The conclave to elect a new pope officially begins as the doors to the Sistine Chapel close

VATICAN CITY (AP) — With the cry of “extra omnes” — Latin for “all out” — the great doors of the Sistine Chapel closed Wednesday and 133 cardinals began the secretive, centuries-old ritual...

14m ago

What to know about the conclave to elect the next pope

VATICAN CITY (AP) — One hundred and thirty-three cardinals are sequestering themselves behind the Vatican's medieval walls for the start of a conclave starting Wednesday to elect a successor to Pope...

1h ago

Speed cameras damaged 9 times over the last 4 months in Vaughan

Speed cameras in three different locations in Vaughan have been damaged nine times since the beginning of January. York Regional Police say between Jan. 11 and April 24, they responded to nine instances...

37m ago

