The Toronto Maple Leafs will be without goalie Anthony Stolarz for Game 2 on Wednesday against the Florida Panthers.

Stolarz, who left Game 1 in the second period after taking the brunt of a hit from Panthers forward Sam Bennett, was absent from practice on Wednesday morning.

Joseph Woll is expected to get the Game 2 start in Toronto. Matt Murray and Dennis Hildeby were also on the ice on Wednesday morning, with head coach Craig Berube later confirming that Murray would be the Game 2 backup.

Hildeby was the emergency backup for Toronto in Game 1.

Murray appeared in two games for the Maple Leafs this season, recording an .879 save percentage and 3.54 goals against average. In 21 games with the AHL’s Marlies, Murray posted a .934 save percentage and 1.72 goals against average.

Is it possible Anthony Stolarz returns in Round 2?



Craig Berube: "Well, anything's possible." — luke fox (@lukefoxjukebox) May 7, 2025

Stolarz was seen vomiting on the Maple Leafs’ bench before he was pulled from Game 1. Before the incident with Bennett, the 31-year-old Stolarz also took a hard shot off his mask in the first period.

Stolarz left Scotiabank Arena on a stretcher following Toronto’s 5-4 win and was examined at a local hospital. He rejoined his teammates in Toronto on Tuesday and was said to be in good spirits. On Wednesday, Berube told reporters that Stolarz was recovering.

Bennett was not penalized on the play and avoided supplemental discipline.

Woll set for 1st start of these playoffs

Stolarz has started all seven playoff games for Toronto to date with a .901 save percentage and four wins.

Wednesday will mark Woll’s first postseason start after he relieved Stolarz, surrendering three goals on 20 shots and picking up the win.

Maple Leafs goalie Joseph Woll. Photo: (Claus Andersen/Getty Images).

Woll has fared well in the playoffs throughout his career, registering a .915 save percentage in four games (two starts) in 2022-23, and a .964 save percentage in three games (two starts) in last year’s first-round series against the Boston Bruins.

Woll played long stretches this season, including when Stolarz was out long-term with a knee issue. The 26-year-old netminder appeared in a career high 42 games with the Maple Leafs, finishing with a 27-14 record along with a 2.73 goals against average and a .909 save percentage.

William Nylander finished with two goals and three points in the Game 1 victory, while Matthew Knies scored the game-winning goal to finish with two points. Toronto will roll with the same lineup for Game 2, save for Woll starting in the net and Murray backing him up.

Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. ET on Sportsnet.