Leafs’ Anthony Stolarz out for Game 2, Joseph Woll to start vs. Panthers

Rhianne Campbell spoke to experts who are renewing calls for the NHL to tighten up its concussion protocols.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted May 7, 2025 10:54 am.

Last Updated May 7, 2025 12:10 pm.

The Toronto Maple Leafs will be without goalie Anthony Stolarz for Game 2 on Wednesday against the Florida Panthers.

Stolarz, who left Game 1 in the second period after taking the brunt of a hit from Panthers forward Sam Bennett, was absent from practice on Wednesday morning.

Joseph Woll is expected to get the Game 2 start in Toronto. Matt Murray and Dennis Hildeby were also on the ice on Wednesday morning, with head coach Craig Berube later confirming that Murray would be the Game 2 backup.

Hildeby was the emergency backup for Toronto in Game 1.

Murray appeared in two games for the Maple Leafs this season, recording an .879 save percentage and 3.54 goals against average. In 21 games with the AHL’s Marlies, Murray posted a .934 save percentage and 1.72 goals against average.

Stolarz was seen vomiting on the Maple Leafs’ bench before he was pulled from Game 1. Before the incident with Bennett, the 31-year-old Stolarz also took a hard shot off his mask in the first period.

Stolarz left Scotiabank Arena on a stretcher following Toronto’s 5-4 win and was examined at a local hospital. He rejoined his teammates in Toronto on Tuesday and was said to be in good spirits. On Wednesday, Berube told reporters that Stolarz was recovering.

Bennett was not penalized on the play and avoided supplemental discipline.

Woll set for 1st start of these playoffs

Stolarz has started all seven playoff games for Toronto to date with a .901 save percentage and four wins.

Wednesday will mark Woll’s first postseason start after he relieved Stolarz, surrendering three goals on 20 shots and picking up the win.

Woll
Maple Leafs goalie Joseph Woll. Photo: (Claus Andersen/Getty Images).

Woll has fared well in the playoffs throughout his career, registering a .915 save percentage in four games (two starts) in 2022-23, and a .964 save percentage in three games (two starts) in last year’s first-round series against the Boston Bruins.

Woll played long stretches this season, including when Stolarz was out long-term with a knee issue. The 26-year-old netminder appeared in a career high 42 games with the Maple Leafs, finishing with a 27-14 record along with a 2.73 goals against average and a .909 save percentage.

William Nylander finished with two goals and three points in the Game 1 victory, while Matthew Knies scored the game-winning goal to finish with two points. Toronto will roll with the same lineup for Game 2, save for Woll starting in the net and Murray backing him up.

Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. ET on Sportsnet.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Ontario health minister defends province's approach amid worsening measles outbreak

Health Minister Sylvia Jones is defending the province's record against measles as new infections rise sharply. Ontario reported 223 new measles infections last week, according to the latest public...

53m ago

The conclave to elect a new pope officially begins as the doors to the Sistine Chapel close

VATICAN CITY (AP) — With the cry of “extra omnes” — Latin for “all out” — the great doors of the Sistine Chapel closed Wednesday and 133 cardinals began the secretive, centuries-old ritual...

15m ago

What to know about the conclave to elect the next pope

VATICAN CITY (AP) — One hundred and thirty-three cardinals are sequestering themselves behind the Vatican's medieval walls for the start of a conclave starting Wednesday to elect a successor to Pope...

1h ago

Speed cameras damaged 9 times over the last 4 months in Vaughan

Speed cameras in three different locations in Vaughan have been damaged nine times since the beginning of January. York Regional Police say between Jan. 11 and April 24, they responded to nine instances...

38m ago

Top Stories

Ontario health minister defends province's approach amid worsening measles outbreak

Health Minister Sylvia Jones is defending the province's record against measles as new infections rise sharply. Ontario reported 223 new measles infections last week, according to the latest public...

53m ago

The conclave to elect a new pope officially begins as the doors to the Sistine Chapel close

VATICAN CITY (AP) — With the cry of “extra omnes” — Latin for “all out” — the great doors of the Sistine Chapel closed Wednesday and 133 cardinals began the secretive, centuries-old ritual...

15m ago

What to know about the conclave to elect the next pope

VATICAN CITY (AP) — One hundred and thirty-three cardinals are sequestering themselves behind the Vatican's medieval walls for the start of a conclave starting Wednesday to elect a successor to Pope...

1h ago

Speed cameras damaged 9 times over the last 4 months in Vaughan

Speed cameras in three different locations in Vaughan have been damaged nine times since the beginning of January. York Regional Police say between Jan. 11 and April 24, they responded to nine instances...

38m ago

Most Watched Today

3:25
'There is no shortage' of measles vaccines: Ontario health minister defends outbreak response

Ontario Health Minister Sylvia Jones defended the province's response to the surging measles outbreak in the province, saying there is no shortage of vaccines in Ontario and severely impacted regions are being supported.

1h ago

1:50
Carney and Trump meet in D.C.

Prime Minister meets President, in an official capacity, for the first time. Mark Carney and Donald Trump were as cordial as could be expected - though disagreed inherently on the issue of the 51st state.

18h ago

0:50
Surge of dead alewife fish wash up along Lake Ontario

Municipal and provincial officials say recent weather and temperature changes have caused thousands of dead alewife to wash up along the Lake Ontario shoreline at Humber Bay Park West and elsewhere in the Greater Toronto Area.

21h ago

0:44
Ford appears to take jab at Alberta premier's separatist talks

Ontario Premier Ford appeared to take a jab at Alberta Premier Danielle Smith's separatist talks in a off-hand comment while discussing Trump's attack on Canada.

21h ago

0:40
Quebec man facing more than 100 charges including string of stabbings, thefts

A Quebec man, arrested in Toronto, is accused of committing several crimes and is facing more than 100 charges including a string of stabbings and thefts.

23h ago

More Videos