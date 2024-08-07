Some downtown Toronto buildings evacuated after gas leak, earlier fire extinguished

Toronto fireflighters respond to a gas leak at a building on Richmond Street West.
Toronto fireflighters respond to a gas leak at a building on Richmond Street West. CITYNEWS / Matthew Wilkins

By Nick Westoll

Posted August 7, 2024 9:36 pm.

Last Updated August 7, 2024 10:33 pm.

Toronto fire and police representatives say crews evacuated multiple downtown buildings after a large natural gas leak and an earlier garage fire Wednesday evening.

Emergency crews were called to the garage of a building on Richmond Street West near Peter Street just before 8:40 p.m.

The Toronto Fire Services spokesperson told CityNews said the fire was fuelled by a large amount of natural gas.

The spokesperson said an evacuation of the building where the fire happened was ordered and people in nearby buildings were asked to shelter in place.

However, in an update posted on social media by the Toronto Police Service just after 9:20 p.m., officers said the evacuation order is being extended to other buildings.

Enbridge crews were called to the scene to turn off the natural gas line. A Toronto Fire Services update posted online before 10 p.m. said the line was shut down and safety monitoring of the air was happening.

The circumstances leading up to the fire and gas leak weren’t immediately clear.

Peter Street between Richmond Street West and Adelaide Street West was briefly closed.

There were no reports of injuries.

