Canada’s Wonderland has announced a new roller coaster is coming to the Vaughan theme park in 2025.

AlpenFury was unveiled on Thursday, described as Canada’s longest, tallest, and fastest launch coaster.

“It will feature two launches, one that propels guests into the depths of Wonder Mountain, and a second that will blast them 50 metres high out the top,” Canada’s Wonderland spokesperson Grace Peacock said.

“Then they’ll race along 1,000 metres of track, twisting and flipping through nine inversions – the most in North America for a launch coaster.”

The maximum speed is 115 km/h, there are a maximum of 18 riders per train, and the roller coaster lasts one minute and 20 seconds.

The double launch will propel riders riders “into the depths of Wonder Mountain” and another that blasts riders out its summit.

“AlpenFury is a world-class attraction, and we’re excited for the unique thrills it will offer our guests,” said Phil Liggett, general manager at Canada’s Wonderland. “The combination of being blasted out of Wonder Mountain and then racing through nine inversions one right after the other, is going to be an experience guests won’t soon forget.”

AlpenFury is the park’s 19th roller coaster and the fourth to interact with Wonder Mountain. Guests who purchase a 2025 Gold Pass will get unlimited rides on AlpenFury in 2025.

Canada’s Wonderland has introduced various new rides over the years. In 2023, Snoopy’s Racing Railway made its debut at the Canadian theme park.

Yukon Striker, the popular dive coaster, was introduced to the public in 2019 and was preceded by Leviathan in 2012 and Behemoth in 2008. The latter held the record for the tallest and fastest roller coaster in Canada from its opening until Leviathan’s launch.

