Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar
Posted August 9, 2024 11:12 am.
Last Updated August 9, 2024 11:26 am.
The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers. Week of August 12, 2024 :
TOP 20 GLOBAL CONCERT TOURS
|1
|Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band
|$7,118,814
|55,153
|$129.07
|2
|Luke Combs
|$6,437,120
|47,997
|$134.12
|3
|Dead & Company
|$4,762,012
|16,000
|$297.63
|4
|Kenny Chesney
|$3,965,586
|35,414
|$111.98
|5
|Bad Bunny
|$3,852,410
|15,785
|$244.05
|6
|Zach Bryan
|$3,163,333
|16,791
|$188.39
|7
|Justin Timberlake
|$3,089,797
|13,855
|$223.00
|8
|blink-182
|$2,598,386
|21,886
|$118.72
|9
|Pearl Jam
|$2,457,060
|13,537
|$181.50
|10
|Karol G
|$2,311,903
|21,997
|$105.10
|11
|Chris Brown
|$2,206,682
|13,094
|$168.52
|12
|Aventura
|$2,036,727
|12,979
|$156.92
|13
|Noah Kahan
|$1,952,693
|17,281
|$113.00
|14
|Luis Miguel
|$1,917,795
|12,962
|$147.95
|15
|Lady Gaga
|$1,638,194
|5,299
|$309.11
|16
|Feid
|$1,545,988
|12,757
|$121.18
|17
|Missy Elliott
|$1,404,255
|10,717
|$131.02
|18
|Nicki Minaj
|$1,373,556
|11,521
|$119.22
|19
|Roland Kaiser
|$1,372,461
|18,974
|$72.33
|20
|Melanie Martinez
|$1,343,567
|13,377
|$100.44
___
The Associated Press