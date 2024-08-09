Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar

By The Associated Press

Posted August 9, 2024 11:12 am.

Last Updated August 9, 2024 11:26 am.

The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers. Week of August 12, 2024 :

TOP 20 GLOBAL CONCERT TOURS

1 Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band $7,118,814 55,153 $129.07
2 Luke Combs $6,437,120 47,997 $134.12
3 Dead & Company $4,762,012 16,000 $297.63
4 Kenny Chesney $3,965,586 35,414 $111.98
5 Bad Bunny $3,852,410 15,785 $244.05
6 Zach Bryan $3,163,333 16,791 $188.39
7 Justin Timberlake $3,089,797 13,855 $223.00
8 blink-182 $2,598,386 21,886 $118.72
9 Pearl Jam $2,457,060 13,537 $181.50
10 Karol G $2,311,903 21,997 $105.10
11 Chris Brown $2,206,682 13,094 $168.52
12 Aventura $2,036,727 12,979 $156.92
13 Noah Kahan $1,952,693 17,281 $113.00
14 Luis Miguel $1,917,795 12,962 $147.95
15 Lady Gaga $1,638,194 5,299 $309.11
16 Feid $1,545,988 12,757 $121.18
17 Missy Elliott $1,404,255 10,717 $131.02
18 Nicki Minaj $1,373,556 11,521 $119.22
19 Roland Kaiser $1,372,461 18,974 $72.33
20 Melanie Martinez $1,343,567 13,377 $100.44

For free upcoming tour information, go to www.pollstar.com

___

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Train washing post for yet-to-be-opened Eglinton Crosstown LRT raises ire
Train washing post for yet-to-be-opened Eglinton Crosstown LRT raises ire

Ontario government officials haven't provided a public, in-depth update on the Eglinton Crosstown LRT since December.

2h ago

EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Civilian pushed, seriously injured by undercover police officer during takedown
EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Civilian pushed, seriously injured by undercover police officer during takedown

Questions are being asked about the use of force by an undercover Toronto police officer against a civilian during the arrest of another individual last weekend. Video exclusively shot by CityNews shows...

32m ago

Toronto, GTA under special weather statement ahead of possible heavy rain from Tropical Storm Debby
Toronto, GTA under special weather statement ahead of possible heavy rain from Tropical Storm Debby

A special weather statement is in effect for Toronto and the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area as incoming rain from Tropical Storm Debby is expected to saturate parts of the region on Friday. Environment...

3h ago

2 people found dead in Hamilton apartment, no suspects currently being sought: police
2 people found dead in Hamilton apartment, no suspects currently being sought: police

Hamilton police officers say emergency crews found the two bodies at an Ottawa Street apartment Thursday afternoon.

3h ago

Top Stories

Train washing post for yet-to-be-opened Eglinton Crosstown LRT raises ire
Train washing post for yet-to-be-opened Eglinton Crosstown LRT raises ire

Ontario government officials haven't provided a public, in-depth update on the Eglinton Crosstown LRT since December.

2h ago

EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Civilian pushed, seriously injured by undercover police officer during takedown
EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Civilian pushed, seriously injured by undercover police officer during takedown

Questions are being asked about the use of force by an undercover Toronto police officer against a civilian during the arrest of another individual last weekend. Video exclusively shot by CityNews shows...

32m ago

Toronto, GTA under special weather statement ahead of possible heavy rain from Tropical Storm Debby
Toronto, GTA under special weather statement ahead of possible heavy rain from Tropical Storm Debby

A special weather statement is in effect for Toronto and the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area as incoming rain from Tropical Storm Debby is expected to saturate parts of the region on Friday. Environment...

3h ago

2 people found dead in Hamilton apartment, no suspects currently being sought: police
2 people found dead in Hamilton apartment, no suspects currently being sought: police

Hamilton police officers say emergency crews found the two bodies at an Ottawa Street apartment Thursday afternoon.

3h ago

Most Watched Today

2:39
Heavy rain could impact morning commute
Heavy rain could impact morning commute

Heavy rains are on the way. The details in our seven-day forecast.

16h ago

2:47
EXCLUSIVE: Bystander pushed, seriously hurt by undercover police officer during downtown arrest
EXCLUSIVE: Bystander pushed, seriously hurt by undercover police officer during downtown arrest

Concerns are being raised about use of force after CityNews captured exclusive video of a bystander being pushed to the ground and seriously hurt by an undercover police officer during an arrest downtown. Shauna Hunt reports.

17h ago

2:57
Surprising moments from the Olympics
Surprising moments from the Olympics

Lindsay Dunn spoke with fans and journalists in Paris about what it really is like to attend the Olympic Summer Games.

17h ago

1:05
SIU probes officer-involved incident in downtown Toronto
SIU probes officer-involved incident in downtown Toronto

The Special Investigations Unit is investigating after a video shows an undercover Toronto police officer push an individual to the ground, seriously injuring them, during the arrest of another individual last weekend.

20h ago

1:34
ON CAM: Civilian seriously injured by undercover police officer during takedown
ON CAM: Civilian seriously injured by undercover police officer during takedown

Questions are being asked about the use of force by an undercover Toronto police officer against a civilian during the arrest of another individual last weekend. The province's Special Investigation Unit is looking into the incident.

20h ago

More Videos