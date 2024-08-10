Canada’s Ana Godinez Gonzalez to fight for wrestling bronze

Canada's Ana Paula Godinez Gonzalez
Romania's Kriszta Incze, in red, and Canada's Ana Paula Godinez Gonzalez compete in their women's freestyle 62kg repechage wrestling match, at Champ-de-Mars Arena, during the 2024 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024, in Paris, France. (Eugene Hoshiko/AP Photo)

By Sportsnet Staff

Posted August 10, 2024 8:15 am.

Canada’s Ana Godinez Gonzalez needs to topple a more experienced wrestler to go home with an Olympic bronze medal.

Godinez Gonzalez, from Burnaby, B.C. will fight for bronze Saturday in the women’s 62-kg division after beating Kriszta Incze of Romania 2-0 in a repechage at Paris 2024.

The 24-year-old Godinez Gonzalez, whose family moved to B.C. from Mexico when she was seven, will battle Grace Bullen of Norway for bronze.

Bullen, 27, will be favoured after winning bronze and silver at the 2023 and ’22 world championships in 62-kg and 59-kg divisions, respectively.

Godinez Gonzalez has a career-best finish of fifth at the 2022 worlds.

The Canadian didn’t start wrestling until she was 16, originally getting involved to help improve her tackling technique for rugby.

Godinez Gonzalez opened the Olympics with a 5-2 win over France’s Ameline Douarre before losing 11-0 to Sakura Motoki of Japan. The Japanese wrestler advanced to the final, opening up a repechage spot for the Canadian.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Canada's Katie Vincent wins sprint canoe gold, breaks national medal record
Canada's Katie Vincent wins sprint canoe gold, breaks national medal record

Canadian sprint canoeist Katie Vincent has won her second medal at the Paris Olympics, capturing gold in the women's single 200-metre final Saturday.  The 28-year-old from Mississauga, Ont., finished...

37m ago

Israeli airstrike on a Gaza school used as a shelter kills at least 80, Palestinian officials say
Israeli airstrike on a Gaza school used as a shelter kills at least 80, Palestinian officials say

DEIR AL-BALAH, Gaza Strip (AP) — An Israeli airstrike hit a school-turned-shelter in Gaza early Saturday, killing at least 80 people, Palestinian health authorities said, in one of the deadliest strikes...

7m ago

Canada's Rylan Wiens, Nathan Zsombor-Murray advance to men's 10-m platform final
Canada's Rylan Wiens, Nathan Zsombor-Murray advance to men's 10-m platform final

Canada's Rylan Wiens and Nathan Zsombor-Murray are on the right route to securing their second medals at Paris 2024. The two divers advanced to the men's 10-metre platform final with their results in...

1h ago

'1 step may as well be 500': Disabilities advocate raises awareness for Spinal Muscular Atrophy
'1 step may as well be 500': Disabilities advocate raises awareness for Spinal Muscular Atrophy

What was supposed to be a relaxing vacation in Costa Rica began with a harrowing ordeal for disabilities advocate Tori Lacey in May of this year, as she was precariously carried off an airplane strapped...

14h ago

Top Stories

Canada's Katie Vincent wins sprint canoe gold, breaks national medal record
Canada's Katie Vincent wins sprint canoe gold, breaks national medal record

Canadian sprint canoeist Katie Vincent has won her second medal at the Paris Olympics, capturing gold in the women's single 200-metre final Saturday.  The 28-year-old from Mississauga, Ont., finished...

37m ago

Israeli airstrike on a Gaza school used as a shelter kills at least 80, Palestinian officials say
Israeli airstrike on a Gaza school used as a shelter kills at least 80, Palestinian officials say

DEIR AL-BALAH, Gaza Strip (AP) — An Israeli airstrike hit a school-turned-shelter in Gaza early Saturday, killing at least 80 people, Palestinian health authorities said, in one of the deadliest strikes...

7m ago

Canada's Rylan Wiens, Nathan Zsombor-Murray advance to men's 10-m platform final
Canada's Rylan Wiens, Nathan Zsombor-Murray advance to men's 10-m platform final

Canada's Rylan Wiens and Nathan Zsombor-Murray are on the right route to securing their second medals at Paris 2024. The two divers advanced to the men's 10-metre platform final with their results in...

1h ago

'1 step may as well be 500': Disabilities advocate raises awareness for Spinal Muscular Atrophy
'1 step may as well be 500': Disabilities advocate raises awareness for Spinal Muscular Atrophy

What was supposed to be a relaxing vacation in Costa Rica began with a harrowing ordeal for disabilities advocate Tori Lacey in May of this year, as she was precariously carried off an airplane strapped...

14h ago

Most Watched Today

2:15
SickKids raises concerns over rise in e-scooter, e-bike injuries
SickKids raises concerns over rise in e-scooter, e-bike injuries

The hospital for sick children is sounding the alarm over the spike in e-bike and e-scooter injuries in children. Jazan Grewal reports.

10h ago

2:19
Cooler weekend but more warmth on the way next week
Cooler weekend but more warmth on the way next week

Sunny skies with winds gusting upwards of 45 km/h in some areas on Saturday with cooler temperatures throughout the weekend before a high-pressure system moves in next week.

14h ago

3:23
Eglinton Crosstown LRT train wash social media post slammed
Eglinton Crosstown LRT train wash social media post slammed

A video on the Eglinton Crosstown's social media channels about how trains not in public service get cleaned has raised frustrations. It's been eight months since an in-depth project briefing. Cynthia Mulligan and Nick Westoll discuss the project.

14h ago

2:01
Toronto condo market lagging
Toronto condo market lagging

Despite interest rate cuts, many condos in Toronto are sitting unsold. Erica Natividad with what's behind the slowdown. 

15h ago

2:18
Unemployment flat, youth employment down
Unemployment flat, youth employment down

Canada’s unemployment rate remained at 6.4%, with no change month-to-month – but employment for youth is the lowest its been in decades. And unemployment among those who arrived in the last 5 years is at 12.6%.

14h ago

More Videos