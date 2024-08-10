Thousands protest lithium mining in Serbia. Officials say it’s a plot against populist president

People attend a protest against pollution and the exploitation of a lithium mine in the country in Belgrade, Serbia, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024. Thousands were gathering Saturday at a rally against lithium mining in Serbia despite government warnings of alleged planned unrest designed to topple the government of populist President Aleksandar Vucic. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)

By Jovana Gec, The Associated Press

Posted August 10, 2024 2:07 pm.

Last Updated August 10, 2024 2:42 pm.

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Tens of thousands gathered Saturday for a rally against lithium mining in Serbia despite officials’ warnings of their alleged plot to topple populist President Aleksandar Vucic and his government.

Vucic said earlier he had been tipped by the Russian intelligence services that a “mass unrest and a coup” were being prepared Saturday in Serbia by unspecified Western powers that wish to oust him from power.

The big crowd chanted “There Will Be No Mining” and “Treason, Treason.”

Government officials and the state-controlled media have launched a major campaign against the rally, comparing it to the Maidan uprising in Ukraine’s capital Kiev that led to the toppling of the country’s then pro-Russian President Viktor Yanukovych in 2013. Organizers of the Belgrade protest have said the protest would be peaceful.

“Our rally today is ecological and has no political ambitions but the government has accused us of seeking to stage a coup,” said popular actor Svetlana Bojkovic.

“We came here today to raise our voice against something that is beyond politics.”

The rally in the downtown of the capital comes after weeks of protests in dozens of cities throughout Serbia against a government plan to allow lithium mining in a lush farming valley in the west of the country.

This plan had been scrapped in 2022 after large demonstrations were held that included blocking of the key bridges and roads. But it was revived last month and received a boost in a tentative deal on “critical raw materials” signed by Vucic’s government with the European Union.

The Balkan nation is formally seeking EU membership while maintaining very close ties with both Russia and China. The EU memorandum on the mining of lithium and other key materials needed for green transition would bring Serbia closer to the bloc and would reduce Europe’s lithium battery and electric car imports from China.

While the government insists the mine is an opportunity for economic development, critics say it would inflict irreparable pollution on the Jadar valley, along with its crucial underground water reserves and farming land.

Locals in the valley are strongly opposed to the mine that would be operated by multinational Rio Tinto mining company. Both the government and the company have pledged highest environmental standards in the mining process but opponents haven’t been convinced.

Tens of thousands have turned out for environment protection rallies held throughout Serbia in the past weeks posing a major challenge to Vucic and his increasingly autcratic rule. Opponents want the government to formally outlaw any lithium and boron mining in the entire country.

The government has set up a medical team to monitor any potential health hazards and a call center that citizens can dial to voice their concerns, an apparent bid to cushion some of the opposition.

Serbian Mining and Energy Minister Dubravka Djedovic Handanovic told The Associated Press earlier this week in an interview that Serbia would not only export raw materials but would develop a “value chain” in the country linked to producing batteries and electric vehicles to help develop new technologies.

Residents of the Jadar valley, however, said nothing could persuade them to agree to the mine. They said they were ready to do everything to prevent the mine from opening.

___

Associated Press writer Dusan Stojanovic contributed to this story.

Jovana Gec, The Associated Press



Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Multi-vehicle crash closes roads in Oshawa
Multi-vehicle crash closes roads in Oshawa

Durham Regional Police are on the scene of a major motor vehicle collision in Oshawa. Police say at least nine vehicles are mixed up in the crash, and that some of the people involved are being treated...

1h ago

Canada's Marco Arop wins silver in Olympic men's 800 metres
Canada's Marco Arop wins silver in Olympic men's 800 metres

Another photo finish, but a different result for Canada. Marco Arop just missed becoming Canada's first-ever Olympic champion in the men's 800 metres, finishing one-hundredth of a second behind winner...

1h ago

Canada's Katie Vincent wins sprint canoe gold, breaks national medal record
Canada's Katie Vincent wins sprint canoe gold, breaks national medal record

Canadian sprint canoeist Katie Vincent has won her second medal at the Paris Olympics, capturing gold in the women's single 200-metre final Saturday.  The 28-year-old from Mississauga, Ont., finished...

5h ago

Israeli airstrike on a Gaza school used as a shelter kills at least 80, Palestinian officials say
Israeli airstrike on a Gaza school used as a shelter kills at least 80, Palestinian officials say

DEIR AL-BALAH, Gaza Strip (AP) — An Israeli airstrike hit a school-turned-shelter in Gaza early Saturday, killing at least 80 people and wounding nearly 50 others, Palestinian health authorities said,...

48m ago

Top Stories

Multi-vehicle crash closes roads in Oshawa
Multi-vehicle crash closes roads in Oshawa

Durham Regional Police are on the scene of a major motor vehicle collision in Oshawa. Police say at least nine vehicles are mixed up in the crash, and that some of the people involved are being treated...

1h ago

Canada's Marco Arop wins silver in Olympic men's 800 metres
Canada's Marco Arop wins silver in Olympic men's 800 metres

Another photo finish, but a different result for Canada. Marco Arop just missed becoming Canada's first-ever Olympic champion in the men's 800 metres, finishing one-hundredth of a second behind winner...

1h ago

Canada's Katie Vincent wins sprint canoe gold, breaks national medal record
Canada's Katie Vincent wins sprint canoe gold, breaks national medal record

Canadian sprint canoeist Katie Vincent has won her second medal at the Paris Olympics, capturing gold in the women's single 200-metre final Saturday.  The 28-year-old from Mississauga, Ont., finished...

5h ago

Israeli airstrike on a Gaza school used as a shelter kills at least 80, Palestinian officials say
Israeli airstrike on a Gaza school used as a shelter kills at least 80, Palestinian officials say

DEIR AL-BALAH, Gaza Strip (AP) — An Israeli airstrike hit a school-turned-shelter in Gaza early Saturday, killing at least 80 people and wounding nearly 50 others, Palestinian health authorities said,...

48m ago

Most Watched Today

2:15
SickKids raises concerns over rise in e-scooter, e-bike injuries
SickKids raises concerns over rise in e-scooter, e-bike injuries

The hospital for sick children is sounding the alarm over the spike in e-bike and e-scooter injuries in children. Jazan Grewal reports.

16h ago

2:19
Cooler weekend but more warmth on the way next week
Cooler weekend but more warmth on the way next week

Sunny skies with winds gusting upwards of 45 km/h in some areas on Saturday with cooler temperatures throughout the weekend before a high-pressure system moves in next week.

20h ago

1:36
Russia declares emergency in Kursk region amidst incursion
Russia declares emergency in Kursk region amidst incursion

A state of emergency has been declared in Russia's Kursk region after Moscow says Ukraine launched a cross border incursion. Michelle Mackey reports.

19h ago

3:23
Eglinton Crosstown LRT train wash social media post slammed
Eglinton Crosstown LRT train wash social media post slammed

A video on the Eglinton Crosstown's social media channels about how trains not in public service get cleaned has raised frustrations. It's been eight months since an in-depth project briefing. Cynthia Mulligan and Nick Westoll discuss the project.

21h ago

2:45
Living with Spinal Muscular Atrophy
Living with Spinal Muscular Atrophy

During Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) awareness month, an advocate says there's not enough conversation or action around improving accessibility for those with SMA and other disabilities. Dilshad Burman reports.

19h ago

More Videos