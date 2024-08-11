1 arrested, 1 sought after stolen vehicle hits cruiser: Toronto police

Toronto police officers say a man has been arrested and a second man is being sought after a stolen vehicle collided with a cruiser in the city’s north end Sunday afternoon.

A police spokesperson said the incident happened near Jane Street and Stanley Road, north of Sheppard Avenue West, just after 4:10 p.m.

The circumstances leading up to the collision weren’t immediately clear, but the spokesperson told CityNews a pursuit wasn’t happening when the vehicle hit the cruiser.

Details surrounding the subsequent arrest of a 21-year-old man weren’t provided as of Sunday evening.

In a post on the Toronto Police Service’s X account shared hours after the incident, it said the officer was taken to a hospital with minor injuries and their cruiser was damaged.

Officers said they’re searching for a male suspect last seen wearing a black shirt and blue shorts.