1 arrested, 1 sought after stolen vehicle hits cruiser: Toronto police

A file photo of a Toronto Police Service cruiser.
A file photo of a Toronto Police Service cruiser. CITYNEWS

By Nick Westoll

Posted August 11, 2024 9:17 pm.

Last Updated August 11, 2024 9:18 pm.

Toronto police officers say a man has been arrested and a second man is being sought after a stolen vehicle collided with a cruiser in the city’s north end Sunday afternoon.

A police spokesperson said the incident happened near Jane Street and Stanley Road, north of Sheppard Avenue West, just after 4:10 p.m.

The circumstances leading up to the collision weren’t immediately clear, but the spokesperson told CityNews a pursuit wasn’t happening when the vehicle hit the cruiser.

Details surrounding the subsequent arrest of a 21-year-old man weren’t provided as of Sunday evening.

In a post on the Toronto Police Service’s X account shared hours after the incident, it said the officer was taken to a hospital with minor injuries and their cruiser was damaged.

Officers said they’re searching for a male suspect last seen wearing a black shirt and blue shorts.

Top Stories

2024 Paris Olympic games close with a final star-studded show
2024 Paris Olympic games close with a final star-studded show

Paris is closing out two and a half extraordinary weeks of Olympic sports and emotion with a boisterous, star-studded show.

2h ago

Suspect wanted by Toronto police after alleged assault in restaurant, utterance of racial slurs
Suspect wanted by Toronto police after alleged assault in restaurant, utterance of racial slurs

Toronto police say they were called about an alleged hate crime before 7 p.m. on Aug. 8 in the Queen Street East and Maclean Avenue area.

22m ago

2 suspects wanted after alleged hate-motivated assault on TTC subway train
2 suspects wanted after alleged hate-motivated assault on TTC subway train

Toronto police officers say the incident happened at around 10:40 p.m. on July 26. Two suspects were last seen at St. Clair station.

4h ago

Man seriously injured in early morning west end stabbing
Man seriously injured in early morning west end stabbing

Police are searching for suspects after a man was stabbed in the west end early Sunday morning.

5h ago

