1 arrested, 1 sought after stolen vehicle hits cruiser: Toronto police
Posted August 11, 2024 9:17 pm.
Last Updated August 11, 2024 9:18 pm.
Toronto police officers say a man has been arrested and a second man is being sought after a stolen vehicle collided with a cruiser in the city’s north end Sunday afternoon.
A police spokesperson said the incident happened near Jane Street and Stanley Road, north of Sheppard Avenue West, just after 4:10 p.m.
The circumstances leading up to the collision weren’t immediately clear, but the spokesperson told CityNews a pursuit wasn’t happening when the vehicle hit the cruiser.
Details surrounding the subsequent arrest of a 21-year-old man weren’t provided as of Sunday evening.
In a post on the Toronto Police Service’s X account shared hours after the incident, it said the officer was taken to a hospital with minor injuries and their cruiser was damaged.
Officers said they’re searching for a male suspect last seen wearing a black shirt and blue shorts.
