Toronto Zoo kicks off 50th anniversary celebrations

The countdown is on with just four days left until the Toronto Zoo celebrates an important milestone.

“As we look back on half a century of conservation, and look forward to what the next 50 years are going to bring,” said Dolf DeJong, CEO of Toronto Zoo.

Ahead of the Zoo’s 50th anniversary this week, Mayor Olivia Chow who is a longtime visitor of the zoo herself, took time out of her schedule for a tour on Sunday.

“That was phenomenal to be able to enjoy the zoo!” Chow said. “It’s a place where children and the young at heart find joy, and understand that we are part of the environment, that we are all [related], whether we are animals, fish, birds, or humans.”

First opening its doors in 1974, there are many milestones that the zoo has reached, including the first birth of an African elephant in Canada in 1980 to the first birth of Tasmanian devils in North America in 1995, cementing its value to residents of all ages.

“[We’re] huge fans, it’s been a part of our life, especially when my husband and I [were] young, and it’s such an honour to bring our growing family, knowing that it’s been around for 50 years,” said one visitor.

Toronto Zoo CEO Dolf DeJong says there will be several festivities to help tee up the big day.

“Our guardians talks everyday, you can meet with animal care staff, we also have several draws, go to our website and you can be part of those incredible opportunities, and Thursday, we have a special unveiling of a long time resident here at the zoo.”

The wild celebrations are all aimed at marking the zoo’s impact in the community and city as a whole.

“The kids love it, the variety, the different animals and yea like she said, it’s a great way to spend the day,” said another visitor.

The CN Tower will be lit in green and white in honour of the Zoo’s special day. The 50th anniversary is on Thursday. Tickets are still available for purchase.