More than half of all Ontario convenience stores have licences to sell alcohol

Doug Ford
Ontario Premier Doug Ford attends a media availability at a convenience store in Toronto on Dec. 14. Photo: Chris Young/THE CANADIAN PRESS.

By Richard Southern

Posted August 13, 2024 6:02 pm.

Over half of Ontario convenience stores have received the necessary licence to sell alcohol ahead of the Sept. 5 deadline for retailers being allowed to sell beer, wine and ready-to-drink beverages.

With just over three weeks to go, 3,866 convenience stores out of the province’s total of around 6,700 have received a licence.

The Alcohol Gaming and Commission of Ontario (AGCO), which grants the licences, tells 680 NewsRadio that most of those issued to date have been to businesses that already held a lottery retailer licence from the AGCO. “As such, they had already been vetted for eligibility and compliance,” said the AGCO.

The AGCO opened its application process for new and existing convenience and grocery stores in Ontario to apply for alcohol retail licences on June 17.

Related:

Convenience stores are in the process of preparing space for the alcoholic beverages, and some are turning to their customers for help in what to stock.

“Beer/wine suggestions needed for beer and wine sales in this store,” read a sign spotted by 680 NewsRadio posted inside a downtown convenience store.

Meanwhile, Finance Minister Peter Bethlenfalvy has weighed in for the first time Tuesday on the story first broken by 680 NewsRadio last week regarding how almost all 7-Eleven stores in Ontario are planning to not only sell alcohol for takeout beginning Sept 5, but are also planning to allow of age customers to consume the alcohol in the stores.

“They’re doing it responsibly,” said Bethlenfalvy, who did not express any concern in the plan, noting that 7-Eleven has received the necessary liquor licenses from the AGCO.

“I’m going to support Ontarians and treat them like adults” he said

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Police searching Stouffville farmland for missing Markham real estate agent
Police searching Stouffville farmland for missing Markham real estate agent

The search for a missing Markham real estate agent intensified on Tuesday, with search and rescue teams focusing their attention on a rural property in Stouffville. Constable Lisa Moskaluk said Yuk-Ying...

2h ago

4 injured, 1 critically, in fiery crash on Hwy. 410 in Mississauga
4 injured, 1 critically, in fiery crash on Hwy. 410 in Mississauga

Four people are in hospital, one with critical injuries, after a fiery multi-vehicle crash involving a tractor-trailer on Highway 410 in Mississauga. Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) and paramedics were...

3h ago

Toronto seeing recent surge in mpox cases: TPH
Toronto seeing recent surge in mpox cases: TPH

Toronto is seeing a spike in mpox cases as the city's public health unit advised eligible residents to consider getting vaccinated. Toronto Public Health (TPH) reported an increase in mpox cases from...

7h ago

Construction worker rescued after falling into trench at Etobicoke job site
Construction worker rescued after falling into trench at Etobicoke job site

Emergency crews rescued a construction worker who fell into a trench at a job site in the Bemersyde Drive and Ravensbourne Crescent area of Etobicoke on Tuesday evening. Crews were called to the scene...

17m ago

Top Stories

Police searching Stouffville farmland for missing Markham real estate agent
Police searching Stouffville farmland for missing Markham real estate agent

The search for a missing Markham real estate agent intensified on Tuesday, with search and rescue teams focusing their attention on a rural property in Stouffville. Constable Lisa Moskaluk said Yuk-Ying...

2h ago

4 injured, 1 critically, in fiery crash on Hwy. 410 in Mississauga
4 injured, 1 critically, in fiery crash on Hwy. 410 in Mississauga

Four people are in hospital, one with critical injuries, after a fiery multi-vehicle crash involving a tractor-trailer on Highway 410 in Mississauga. Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) and paramedics were...

3h ago

Toronto seeing recent surge in mpox cases: TPH
Toronto seeing recent surge in mpox cases: TPH

Toronto is seeing a spike in mpox cases as the city's public health unit advised eligible residents to consider getting vaccinated. Toronto Public Health (TPH) reported an increase in mpox cases from...

7h ago

Construction worker rescued after falling into trench at Etobicoke job site
Construction worker rescued after falling into trench at Etobicoke job site

Emergency crews rescued a construction worker who fell into a trench at a job site in the Bemersyde Drive and Ravensbourne Crescent area of Etobicoke on Tuesday evening. Crews were called to the scene...

17m ago

Most Watched Today

2:21
Canada's Olympians get hero's welcome at airport
Canada's Olympians get hero's welcome at airport

CityNews' Sports Reporter Lindsay Dunn spoke with Canadian Olympians at the airport as they returned home from the Paris Olympic Games.
2:38
Putin vows response to Ukraine over Kursk incursion
Putin vows response to Ukraine over Kursk incursion

Evacuations continue along parts of the Russian border as President Vladimir Putin vows retaliation against Ukraine, whose soldiers have recently pushed into Russian territory.

2:24
Police investigate 'suspicious' disappearance of Markham woman
Police investigate 'suspicious' disappearance of Markham woman

Police are appealing for the public's help in finding a woman from Markhan who has been missing for four days. Afua Baah explains why police are deeming her disappearance as suspicious.

2:33
'That Choir' denied funding from provincial and municipal arts councils
'That Choir' denied funding from provincial and municipal arts councils

Popular acappella group That Choir says it's been denied funding that helps them keep ticket prices accessible. Michelle Mackey has their plan to keep costs low and why the arts are so vital to Toronto.

2:36
Affordable rental units coming to Kensington Market and Parkdale
Affordable rental units coming to Kensington Market and Parkdale

Parking lots in Kensington Market and Parkdale will soon be transformed into affordable rental units as the city breaks ground on its rapid housing initiative. Shauna Hunt reports.

8h ago

More Videos