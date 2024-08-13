Ontario Teachers’ posts 4.2% net return for first six months of 2024

The Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan Board says it earned a net return of 4.2 per cent for the first six months of this year. The Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan Board office, in Toronto, Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston

By The Canadian Press

Posted August 13, 2024 12:47 pm.

TORONTO — The Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan Board says it earned a net return of 4.2 per cent for the first six months of this year.

The result came as the pension fund says it earned net investment income of $10.8 billion for the period.

Ontario Teachers’ says it had $255.8 billion in total net assets at June 30.

Chief executive Jo Taylor says the results for the first half of 2024 reflect an ability to generate positive returns in a range of market conditions.

As of Jan. 1, 2024, the pension plan was fully funded with a $19.1 billion preliminary funding surplus.

The plan’s sponsors, the Ontario Teachers’ Federation and the Ontario government, said in July the funding valuation would be filed with regulators and elected to classify the surplus as a contingency reserve.

