1 injured in fire at Mississauga’s Hazel McCallion Central Library

Mississauga library fire
Fire crews and police officers responded to a fire at Hazel McCallion Central Library in Mississauga on Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2024. Photo: Bertram Dandy/CityNews.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted August 14, 2024 7:31 am.

Last Updated August 14, 2024 7:38 am.

Officials are investigating after a fire broke out at the Hazel McCallion Central Library in Mississauga, injuring one person.

Mississauga Fire and Emergency Services (MFES) and Peel Regional Police officers were notified of a fire at 301 Burnhamthorpe Rd. W. at around 4 a.m. on Wednesday.

Peel Regional Paramedic Services tells CityNews one person was treated for minor injuries at the scene. They were not taken to a local hospital for treatment.

MFES wrote on X that the sprinkler head inside the library had activated, preventing the fire from spreading further.

Authorities and fire officials are investigating the cause of the fire. Police said it’s unclear if this is an act of arson.

Top Stories

Ontario listeriosis cases linked to plant-based milk are rising. Why some products remain on the shelves
Ontario listeriosis cases linked to plant-based milk are rising. Why some products remain on the shelves

Ontario's Ministry of Health confirmed this week that a third person from the province has died in a Listeria outbreak linked to recalled plant-based milk. Still, some of the popular products remain on...

1h ago

3 injured in separate Peel Region shootings
3 injured in separate Peel Region shootings

Peel Regional Police is investigating separate shootings that occurred in Mississauga and Brampton. Emergency services were first called to Northam Drive, just east of Airport Road for reports of a...

updated

3h ago

City councillors raise concerns for $150M price for extension of West Toronto Railpath
City councillors raise concerns for $150M price for extension of West Toronto Railpath

Toronto City Councillors are raising concerns about the expensive price tag of the planned two-kilometre extension of the West Toronto Railpath. "I was really concerned. And I think like a lot of Torontonians...

10h ago

Construction worker dies after falling into trench at Etobicoke job site
Construction worker dies after falling into trench at Etobicoke job site

A construction worker has died after falling into a trench at a job site in Etobicoke on Tuesday evening. Crews were called to the scene at around 5:14 p.m. after the worker, a man in his 30s, fell...

13h ago

