Officials are investigating after a fire broke out at the Hazel McCallion Central Library in Mississauga, injuring one person.

Mississauga Fire and Emergency Services (MFES) and Peel Regional Police officers were notified of a fire at 301 Burnhamthorpe Rd. W. at around 4 a.m. on Wednesday.

Peel Regional Paramedic Services tells CityNews one person was treated for minor injuries at the scene. They were not taken to a local hospital for treatment.

MFES wrote on X that the sprinkler head inside the library had activated, preventing the fire from spreading further.

Authorities and fire officials are investigating the cause of the fire. Police said it’s unclear if this is an act of arson.