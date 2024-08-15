Maple Leaf Foods names Deepak Bhandari as CFO for pork business

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — Maple Leaf Foods Inc. has named Deepak Bhandari as chief financial officer of its pork business, which it plans to spin off as an independent, publicly traded company.

Bhandari is currently senior vice-president of strategy and corporate development at High Liner Foods Inc. and recently served as the interim chief financial officer at the seafood company.

He will begin the new job at Maple Leaf Foods in September.

The change is a return to Maple Leaf Foods for Bhandari who spent 13 years at the company previously.

Maple Leaf Foods announced a plan in July to spin off its pork business into a new publicly traded company.

The move, which is subject to shareholder approval, is expected to be completed in 2025.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 15, 2024.

Companies in this story: (TSX:MFI, TSX:HLF)

The Canadian Press