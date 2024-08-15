At least one arrest has been made in connection with the death of actor Matthew Perry, the Associated Press has learned.

TMZ was the first to report on the development.

Citing law enforcement sources, TMZ reports that at least one doctor linked to Perry has been charged for supplying the actor with ketamine, which led to an overdose and the 54-year-old drowning in his hot tub last fall.

Drug dealers who arranged the delivery of ketamine to Perry were also arrested, according to the report.

Authorities have scheduled a news conference in Los Angeles to announce case details later Thursday morning.

Los Angeles police said in May that they were working with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service with a probe into why the 54-year-old had so much of the surgical anesthetic in his system.

Perry’s autopsy, released in December, found that the amount of ketamine in his blood was in the range used for general anesthesia during surgery. It was listed as the primary cause of death, which was ruled an accident with no foul play suspected.

Drowning and other medical issues were contributing factors, the coroner said.

People close to the actor told coroner’s investigators that he was undergoing ketamine infusion therapy. The decades-old surgical drug has seen a massive surge in use in recent years as a treatment for depression, anxiety and pain.

TMZ first reported on Perry’s death on Oct. 28, 2023.

At least two doctors were treating Perry, a psychiatrist and an anesthesiologist who served as his primary care physician, a medical examiner’s report said. No illicit drugs or paraphernalia were found at his house.

Perry had years of struggles with addiction dating back to his time on “Friends,” when he became one of the biggest television stars of his generation as Chandler Bing alongside Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer for 10 seasons from 1994 to 2004.

Perry grew up in the U.S. and Canada. His mother, Suzanne Perry, was a Canadian journalist and former press secretary to Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau, and his father, John Bennett Perry, was an actor.

In 2022, the actor published his memoir “Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing.” The book details his experiences with addiction, his time on “Friends,” and other personal anecdotes.

With files from The Associated Press