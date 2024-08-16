Intersection of Bloor and St. George closed for one week starting Aug. 19

If your commute in and out of Toronto involves driving along Bloor Street West, you will need to navigate around a intersection closure due to construction starting Monday.

The City says the intersection of Bloor and St. George Street is scheduled to be closed for one week, from Aug. 19 to Aug. 26, for “completed reconstruction.”

“As part of this work, the City is making several design improvements to enhance accessibility and safety for all road users. These improvements will help keep road users moving through a busy intersection – people cycling, pedestrians and motorists,” officials say in a release.

Pedestrians will be able to cross the intersection and access to businesses in the area will be maintained.

The City stresses that cyclists must dismount at the intersection or take another cycling route.

Work is expected to take place from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. on weekdays and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekends.

“Efforts will be made to manage traffic in the area for the safety of workers, motorists, people cycling and pedestrians. Drivers and people cycling should expect delays and increased traffic on nearby major streets,” officials say.

Lane closures are currently in effect near that stretch of Bloor for ongoing emergency watermain work and road reconstruction.

The following closures are in place until Monday, Aug. 19:

Westbound vehicle lane on Bloor Street West closed from Huron Street to Bedford Road

Westbound cycle track on Bloor Street West closed from Bedford Road to Madison Avenue

St. George Street closed to northbound vehicle traffic from Sussex Avenue to St. George Station

Road work in that area of Bloor is scheduled to be completed at the end of August. Click here for updates.