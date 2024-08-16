First probable case of West Nile virus in a human this year reported in Toronto

Toronto Public Health (TPH) says the first probable human case of West Nile virus this year has been detected in an adult resident.

West Nile is transmitted to people through the bite of an infected mosquito.

No further details about the person infected have been released.

TPH confirmed last month that West Nile had been detected in mosquitos in Toronto.

The health agency has released some steps to help protect residents from the virus:

Wearing light-coloured, long-sleeved shirts and pants when outdoors.

Applying an insect repellent approved by Health Canada by following the manufacturer’s instructions.

Taking extra care during peak mosquito-biting time (dusk and dawn) by using mosquito repellent and wearing protective clothing.

Removing standing water from one’s property where mosquitos can breed.

Ensuring screens are tight-fitting on windows and doors.

Symptoms start to show between two and 14 days after a person is bitten by an infected mosquito. Symptoms may include dever, headache, nausea, vomiting, body aches, skin rash and swollen lymph glands.

Anyone concerned about symptoms should contact their health care provider.