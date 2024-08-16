2 charged, suspect wanted for allegedly robbing and stabbing another man in Scarborough

Toronto police are looking for a third outstanding suspect in connection with the alleged robbery and stabbing of a 37-year-old man.
Toronto police are looking for a third outstanding suspect in connection with the alleged robbery and stabbing of a 37-year-old man. HANDOUT/Toronto Police Service

By Meredith Bond

Posted August 16, 2024 1:54 pm.

Last Updated August 16, 2024 1:56 pm.

A man and a woman have been charged and another man is wanted for allegedly stabbing and robbing someone they met at an establishment in Scarborough’s West Hill neighbourhood.

Toronto police were called to Kingston Road and Morningside Avenue just before 2 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 8.

It is alleged that a man and a woman met a 37-year-old man in an establishment and the woman lured him into a nearby alleyway.

An unknown third suspect then allegedly robbed the man and stabbed him multiple times. The suspect fled the area in a black sedan with a man and a woman.

The 37-year-old man was taken to hospital with serious, non-life-threatening injuries.

Police identified and arrested the man and the woman.

Dwight Dennis, 41, and Raven Squires, 31, both of Toronto, were arrested and charged with attempted murder, robbery with an offensive weapon, conspiracy to commit indictable offence and possession of a weapon for committing an offence.

They appeared in court on August 14.

The outstanding suspect is described as in their mid-to-late 30s, six foot one to two inches, 200 pounds, and has a thin beard with a moustache.

He was wearing a red hat, a white and black Calvin Klein hoodie, black pants with a red stripe on the side, and white Nike Air Force shoes with a black Nike logo.

Police released an image of the suspect.

Two-storey building on Dundas St. W at risk of collapsing at any moment: Toronto Fire
Two-storey building on Dundas St. W at risk of collapsing at any moment: Toronto Fire

A two-storey building in downtown Toronto that's precariously leaning towards the street and sidewalk below is at risk of collapsing at any moment, Deputy Fire Chief Jim Jessop said on Friday. In an...

1h ago

Boy, 12, pleads guilty to murder in fatal stabbing of cousin at Scarborough apartment
Boy, 12, pleads guilty to murder in fatal stabbing of cousin at Scarborough apartment

A boy who was 12 years old at the time he fatally stabbed his young cousin pleaded guilty to second-degree murder this week. The homicide occurred at a Scarborough apartment building located on Dundalk...

1h ago

Police looking for witnesses, suspect vehicle after Vaughan man goes missing from King Township
Police looking for witnesses, suspect vehicle after Vaughan man goes missing from King Township

York police are looking for witnesses and a suspect vehicle in connection with a Vaughan man who was reported missing under suspicious circumstances from King Township. Alexandr ‘Sasha’ Puryga,...

1h ago

Some Jasper residents begin making trip home
Some Jasper residents begin making trip home

Jasper residents started going home Friday morning — 25 days after a raging wildfire forced everyone to flee.  The gates opened at 7 a.m. and there wasn’t much traffic at all, two hours later....

10m ago

