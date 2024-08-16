2 charged, suspect wanted for allegedly robbing and stabbing another man in Scarborough

A man and a woman have been charged and another man is wanted for allegedly stabbing and robbing someone they met at an establishment in Scarborough’s West Hill neighbourhood.

Toronto police were called to Kingston Road and Morningside Avenue just before 2 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 8.

It is alleged that a man and a woman met a 37-year-old man in an establishment and the woman lured him into a nearby alleyway.

An unknown third suspect then allegedly robbed the man and stabbed him multiple times. The suspect fled the area in a black sedan with a man and a woman.

The 37-year-old man was taken to hospital with serious, non-life-threatening injuries.

Police identified and arrested the man and the woman.

Dwight Dennis, 41, and Raven Squires, 31, both of Toronto, were arrested and charged with attempted murder, robbery with an offensive weapon, conspiracy to commit indictable offence and possession of a weapon for committing an offence.

They appeared in court on August 14.

The outstanding suspect is described as in their mid-to-late 30s, six foot one to two inches, 200 pounds, and has a thin beard with a moustache.

He was wearing a red hat, a white and black Calvin Klein hoodie, black pants with a red stripe on the side, and white Nike Air Force shoes with a black Nike logo.

Police released an image of the suspect.