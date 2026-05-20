Ford government looking for company to build ‘observation wheel’ at Niagara Falls

The Ford government is pushing to add a major attraction to Niagara Falls, but not everyone is on board with the idea.

In a push to try and attract even more visitors and tourists to the region by adding more casinos and attractions, the plans include taking over parkland in favour of another Ferris wheel. Not to be confused with the current Skywheel at the top of Clifton Hill, the government has issued a Request for Proposals to develop what it calls a ‘world-class observation wheel’ within a green space in Queen Victoria Park directly across the street from the Falls. That would come with a reported lease of up to 49 years.

Tourism Minister Stan Cho’s office tells CityNews they are seeking “bold and innovative ideas to elevate this region even further, and the purpose of the RFP is to help us identify and attract different private partners who share our government’s world-class vision of Niagara.”

The plans are part of a much larger Destination Niagara strategy, which was first announced by Premier Ford at the end of last year, with visions of multiple new casinos, an expanded airport and more.

“All the big casinos in Las Vegas – we’re serious,” he said last December.

“It’s happening. Get on board. Come and put a proposal in. Come and tell us how you’re going to build a billion-dollar hotel with attractions, with cinemas inside, with live theatre. That’s what we’re looking for.”

Ford called it a ‘multibillion-dollar strategy’ but didn’t say how much taxpayer money would be dedicated to boosting the region’s tourism industry, beyond private dollars.

“So, I think with opening up gaming, you’re going to get some more investment attraction to it, but what that’s really going to do is open up all the peripheral stuff that you get. It’s not just adding another casino gaming floor, it’s adding the shopping, it’s adding the fine dining,” said Adam Stiles, the interim president and CEO of Niagara Falls Tourism.

While new tourist attractions have been added to the immediate area in recent years, some question whether another Ferris wheel is needed right next to the Falls.

“It’s tacky,” said one person when asked about the idea. “We already got that one. Keep it all in this area and keep the Falls stuff over there.”

“I don’t think that’s a good idea,” said another. “I feel like it’s really nice as it is.”

The government also just completed a process of gathering information from the private sector to see if there is any interest in creating a theme park in the Niagara Region.