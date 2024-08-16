Todd Smith, Ontario education minister and Bay of Quinte MPP, to resign

Ontario Education Minister Todd Smith has announced he will resign from his position to take a job in the private sector.

Smith, who previously served in Premier Doug Ford’s cabinet in the energy, economic development and social services portfolios, was appointed to the high-profile role of education minister only more than two months ago.

“I have spoken to Premier Ford to let him know I am resigning my seat and stepping down from my cabinet duties effective immediately and that I will not be seeking re-election,” a statement posted on X Friday morning said.

Ford thanked Smith for his service in a statement posted just four minutes after Smith’s announcement.

“Todd will always be a friend and I can’t wait to watch his every success as he starts this next chapter of his life,” he wrote.

As of Friday morning, it wasn’t clear who will take over as education minister. It’s also not known if the appointment will trigger larger changes in the cabinet.

Smith was first elected to the Ontario legislature in 2011 as the Progressive Conservative Party of Ontario MPP for Prince Edward-Hastings. He served as the area’s representative until 2018 when he became the MPP for the revised riding of Bay of Quinte, which covers Trenton, Belleville and Prince Edward County.

More to come.