Todd Smith, Ontario education minister and Bay of Quinte MPP, to resign

High-profile ministers in Doug Ford's cabinet have been assigned to new portfolios as the legislature breaks until October. Tina Yazdani with the most significant changes, including a new education minister.

By Nick Westoll

Posted August 16, 2024 11:14 am.

Last Updated August 16, 2024 11:42 am.

Ontario Education Minister Todd Smith has announced he will resign from his position to take a job in the private sector.

Smith, who previously served in Premier Doug Ford’s cabinet in the energy, economic development and social services portfolios, was appointed to the high-profile role of education minister only more than two months ago.

“I have spoken to Premier Ford to let him know I am resigning my seat and stepping down from my cabinet duties effective immediately and that I will not be seeking re-election,” a statement posted on X Friday morning said.

Ford thanked Smith for his service in a statement posted just four minutes after Smith’s announcement.

“Todd will always be a friend and I can’t wait to watch his every success as he starts this next chapter of his life,” he wrote.

As of Friday morning, it wasn’t clear who will take over as education minister. It’s also not known if the appointment will trigger larger changes in the cabinet.

Smith was first elected to the Ontario legislature in 2011 as the Progressive Conservative Party of Ontario MPP for Prince Edward-Hastings. He served as the area’s representative until 2018 when he became the MPP for the revised riding of Bay of Quinte, which covers Trenton, Belleville and Prince Edward County.

More to come.

Top Stories

'Leaning' building on Dundas St. W at risk of collapsing: Toronto Fire
'Leaning' building on Dundas St. W at risk of collapsing: Toronto Fire

A two-storey building in downtown Toronto that's precariously leaning towards the street and sidewalk below is at risk of collapsing at any moment, emergency crews said on Friday. Toronto Fire Services...

27m ago

Toronto man who fled to El Salvador charged with wife's 2004 murder
Toronto man who fled to El Salvador charged with wife's 2004 murder

A man who fled to El Salvador is facing a second-degree murder charge in the fatal 2004 stabbing of his wife in their North York apartment. Toronto Police Service (TPS) officers were called to a residence...

1h ago

Two 19-year-old men shot by South Simcoe police in Innisfil, 1 dead: SIU
Two 19-year-old men shot by South Simcoe police in Innisfil, 1 dead: SIU

Ontario's Special Investigations Unit says the incident happened on Shoreview Drive in Innisfil Thursday afternoon.

5h ago

Family seeking answers into Mississauga man's 'uncharacteristic' disappearance in Greece
Family seeking answers into Mississauga man's 'uncharacteristic' disappearance in Greece

The family of a Mississauga man who went missing in Greece over a month ago says they're desperate for answers into his "uncharacteristic" disappearance and are worried for his safety. His family said...

4h ago

