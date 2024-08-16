Toronto man who fled to El Salvador charged with wife’s 2004 murder

Juan Antonio Avalos, Toronto
On Friday, police announced that Juan Antonio Avalos, now 63 years old, had been charged with second-degree murder. He was scheduled to appear in court this morning. Photo: TPS.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted August 16, 2024 9:14 am.

Last Updated August 16, 2024 10:11 am.

A man who fled to El Salvador is facing a second-degree murder charge in the fatal 2004 stabbing of his wife in their North York apartment.

Toronto Police Service (TPS) officers were called to a residence at Finch Avenue West and Weston Road in North York on Aug. 31, 2004, for a wellness check. One person was discovered inside an apartment unit, suffering from stab wounds.

The victim was identified as 26-year-old Rosaura Tolentino Ramos of Toronto, later confirmed to be the wife of the accused.

Rosaura Tolentino Ramos, 26, Toronto. Rosaura’s body was found in a penthouse highrise apartment in 2004 after she was reported missing. Photo: TPS handout.

In October 2004, a warrant was issued for the arrest of then-42-year-old Juan Antonio Avalos.

In a news release, TPS stated that Interpol had issued an International Red Notice to alert police about the wanted man. It was determined that the accused fled Canada immediately to El Salvador, with TPS noting that an extradition agreement did not exist with El Salvador in 2004.

In February 2024, the El Salvadorian government commenced an extradition hearing for Avalos. At the hearing, it was determined that the accused should be deported to Canada to face charges.

On Aug. 15, 2024, investigators with the Toronto Police Homicide Unit and Missing Person Unit went to El Salvador and returned the accused to Canada.

On Friday, police announced that Avalos, now 63, had been charged with second-degree murder. He was scheduled to appear in court Friday morning.

