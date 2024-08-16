Tractor-trailer crash, fuel spill closes eastbound lanes of Highway 401

A tractor-trailer is seen straddling the median between the eastbound express and collector lanes of Highway 401
A tractor-trailer is seen straddling the median between the eastbound express and collector lanes of Highway 401 on August 16, 2024. X/OPP

By John Marchesan

Posted August 16, 2024 8:37 pm.

Last Updated August 16, 2024 8:59 pm.

Several express and collector lanes of Highway 401 are closed following a crash involving a tractor-trailer Friday night.

Ontario Provincial Police say three express lanes and three collector lanes of the eastbound highway between Bayview Avenue and Yonge Street are closed after a car and tractor-trailer collided just after 6 p.m.

The crash left the tractor-trailer straddling the median between the collector and express lanes and police say diesel fuel has spilled onto the highway.

No injuries have been reported.

Police say a large portion of the highway is expected to be closed for several hours as crews work to clean up the spill.

