A man from Vaughan who allegedly posed as a massage therapist has been charged with sexual assault, York Regional Police (YRP) said on Friday.

YRP officers received a report from someone claiming a masseur sexually assaulted them on July 5 at Y Beauty and Spa. It’s alleged that during the massage, the suspect touched the victim for a sexual purpose.

In a news release, YRP stated that the suspect is known to have been practicing out of Y Beauty and Spa for the last few years under a registered massage therapy licence that is not his own.

YRP said 57-year-old Rochel Yakobov of Vaughan has been charged with sexual assault and identity fraud.

Authorities identified the accused and named the business as they believe there are additional victims and are urging anyone with information to come forward.

YRP said the business in question is also known as Tovli Health Centre.